‘A Night of Hope’ Gala Shines Bright for Kids with Cancer & Their Families

Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels hosted their 11th annual Night of Hope Gala on Sept. 30, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort Gainey Ranch. The event raises funds for and honors families affected by childhood cancer.

Lead Sponsors: BD | Emerge | Geneva | Stevens-Leinweber | Foxie

Event Co-Chairs: Pooneh Mussman & Amy Walters

Warrior Family Honorees: Michelle & Greg Ganter | Flavia Balaj & Darena Shefrin | Rosa Estrada

Amanda Hope Compassion Award Recipient: Dr. Dana Salzberg

Jo Dirtadian Volunteer of the Year Award Recipient: Patti Stoner

Marty Tallman Selfless Heart Award Recipient: Sharon Hensley

Dollars Raised: $685,000

Entertainment: Ava Paige

Auctioneer & Emcee: Kelee Lee Walton

Notable Moments: Vibrant fall gowns of all colors popped throughout the Hyatt Gainey entrance as guests entered into registration, photo stations and a sunset garden reception. Once again, the support stories shared during the dinner program brought the crowd into focus before the incredible live auction took off. The fierce battle of the night? Bernedoodle puppies donated by Puget Sound Doodles, which raised more than $10,000 for the organization. Cheers to all who came out to support these sweet children fighting cancer.

Flavia Balaj & Darena Shefrin

Michelle & Greg Ganter

Ava Paige

Billy & Conni Oliverio

Honoree Dr. Dana Salzberg

Jessie Cain & Honoree Patti Stoner

Honoree Sharon Hensley

Emily Kapur Bidding Away!

Amanda Hope Founder & CEO Lorraine Tallman in action

Kelee Lee Walton