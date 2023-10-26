‘A Night of Hope’ Gala Shines Bright for Kids with Cancer & Their Families
Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels hosted their 11th annual Night of Hope Gala on Sept. 30, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort Gainey Ranch. The event raises funds for and honors families affected by childhood cancer.
Lead Sponsors: BD | Emerge | Geneva | Stevens-Leinweber | Foxie
Event Co-Chairs: Pooneh Mussman & Amy Walters
Warrior Family Honorees: Michelle & Greg Ganter | Flavia Balaj & Darena Shefrin | Rosa Estrada
Amanda Hope Compassion Award Recipient: Dr. Dana Salzberg
Jo Dirtadian Volunteer of the Year Award Recipient: Patti Stoner
Marty Tallman Selfless Heart Award Recipient: Sharon Hensley
Dollars Raised: $685,000
Entertainment: Ava Paige
Auctioneer & Emcee: Kelee Lee Walton
Notable Moments: Vibrant fall gowns of all colors popped throughout the Hyatt Gainey entrance as guests entered into registration, photo stations and a sunset garden reception. Once again, the support stories shared during the dinner program brought the crowd into focus before the incredible live auction took off. The fierce battle of the night? Bernedoodle puppies donated by Puget Sound Doodles, which raised more than $10,000 for the organization. Cheers to all who came out to support these sweet children fighting cancer.