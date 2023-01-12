18 Lovely Desert Debutantes Presented at Annual Desert Ball
The Event: 56th Annual Desert Ball
The Organization: The Desert Foundation Auxiliary
Event Date: December 22, 2022
Location: The Phoenician Resort
Ball Chair: Jean Cody | Ball Co-Chair: Liz Pierson
2022 Desert Debutantes: Bianca Burke, Olivia Castrichini, Mary Sue Dickens, Berkley Dobson, McKenna Douglas, Presly Earnhardt, Grace Garrett, Julia Katzman, Charlotte Kelman, Olivia Lanning, Ella Osmussen, Ashley Paynich, Jane Pierson, Keira Ryan, Lane Schneider, Pace Schneider, Madeline Wall & Charlotte Whyte
Entertainment: The Hamptons
Décor: White House Design Studio
Notable Moments: The festive evening kicked off with a lovely cocktail party surrounded by vibrant magenta décor as the Debutantes and their families arrived to be welcomed by the Auxiliary Desert Foundation leadership. The ballroom reveal evoked 1920’s draped backdrop, chandeliers and a custom black and gold dance floor as well as table settings and individual charcuterie plates for each guest. The traditional presentation of each young lady was beautiful and filled with cheers from families and friends. The transition to dancing immediately created a lively energy as everyone joined in the fun. The funds raised from the 2022 event will benefit Scottsdale Community Partners and Hope & A Future.
Photos by Scott Foust Studios