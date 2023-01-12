Visit Pinnacle Aviation (billboard)

Jan. 12, 2023

18 Lovely Desert Debutantes Presented at Annual Desert Ball

Desert Foundation Auxiliary's 2022 Debutantes pictured with their fathers

The Event: 56th Annual Desert Ball

The Organization: The Desert Foundation Auxiliary

Event Date: December 22, 2022

Location: The Phoenician Resort

Ball Chair: Jean Cody | Ball Co-Chair: Liz Pierson

2022 Desert Debutantes: Bianca Burke, Olivia Castrichini, Mary Sue Dickens, Berkley Dobson, McKenna Douglas, Presly Earnhardt, Grace Garrett, Julia Katzman, Charlotte Kelman, Olivia Lanning, Ella Osmussen, Ashley Paynich, Jane Pierson, Keira Ryan, Lane Schneider, Pace Schneider, Madeline Wall & Charlotte Whyte

Entertainment: The Hamptons

Décor: White House Design Studio

Notable Moments: The festive evening kicked off with a lovely cocktail party surrounded by vibrant magenta décor as the Debutantes and their families arrived to be welcomed by the Auxiliary Desert Foundation leadership. The ballroom reveal evoked 1920’s draped backdrop, chandeliers and a custom black and gold dance floor as well as table settings and individual charcuterie plates for each guest. The traditional presentation of each young lady was beautiful and filled with cheers from families and friends. The transition to dancing immediately created a lively energy as everyone joined in the fun. The funds raised from the 2022 event will benefit Scottsdale Community Partners and Hope & A Future

Photos by Scott Foust Studios

Liz Pierson & Jean Cody
Lane, Jay & Pace Schneider
Jane Pierson & John Pierson
Madeline Wall & Jonathan Wall
James Katzman & Julia Katzman
Dodge Earnhardt & Presly Earnhardt
The 2022 Desert Debutants: (back row – left to right): Mary Sue Dickens, Olivia Lanning, Jane Pierson, Lane Schneider, Pace Schneider, Olivia Castrichini, Grace Garrett, McKenna Douglas, Berkley Dobson & Charlotte Whyte and (front row – left to right): Keira Ryan, Ella Osmussen, Charlotte Kelman, Ashley Paynich, Julia Katzman, Presly Earnhardt & Madeline Wall
The beautiful table settings
The Scene from the dance floor!

