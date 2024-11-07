Visit Valleywise Health Foundation

Nov. 7, 2024

10th ‘Harvest Moon Feast’ a Showcase for Culinary Students & Their Mentors

Final reminders from a Chef Mentor to the High School protégés

On October 17, 2024, C-CAP (Careers Through Culinary Arts Program) hosted their 10th Harvest Moon Feast at The Phoenician. Guests enjoyed samples from culinary teams from high schools across Arizona as they competed for the best bite.

Lead Sponsors: Shamrock Foods, Sysco Arizona, S. Pellegrino & The Phoenician

Chef’s Choice Award: Ironwood High School in collaboration with Chef Meegan Roberts of Villa Dolce Gelato for Fig, Pistachio & Ube Tart, Pistachio Ganache, Cinnamon Chocolate Molten, Brandied Cherries & Cookie Butter Gelato.

People’s Choice Award: Liberty High School in collaboration with Chef Snir Mor for Ropa Vieja with Cuban-braised Wagyu and Beef Plantain Tostones.

Dollars Raised: $160,000

Entertainment: Nate Nathan & The Mac Daddy O’s

Notable Moments: Those with VIP tickets were treated to an opportunity to meet host Chef Joey Maggiore and get a copy of his first cookbook, Brunch King. The entire evening was lively and filled with great food, libations and great music. If you’ve never been, put this one on you list for next year — these kids are incredible. 

Photos courtesy of Sergio Galvan Photography

Patrick Moynahan & Cynthia Oehme
Matt Stein & Logan Mather
Chef Joey Maggiore
Rob Parsons & Dave Faragher
Beautiful bites!
Each station was beautifully detailed
The Judging!
Amy Heisler was in for the Live Auction
Nate Nathan & the Mac Daddy-O’s rocked the event!
C-CAP Program Director Kevin Barko cheers on the winners
