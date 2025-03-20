Food and Design Come Together at Desert Design Week

BY Shoshana Leon

Photo courtesy of House of Form

Desert Design Week, which debuted in October, is returning to the Valley from April 3–12. The 10-day celebration of design, art and architecture features a series of events at various Valley locations, including art gallery popups, architecture and design exhibitions and immersive experiences.

Desert Design Week includes food-related events. “Design isn’t just something you see — it’s something you experience, and food is its own form of design,” said Desert Design Week creator Ruth Price. “Desert Design Week celebrates creativity in all its forms, bringing together visionaries from across creative industries. By incorporating food events, we’re showcasing chefs and makers who push boundaries in the culinary world — just as we do in art, architecture and design.”

Food-focused events during Desert Design Week include:

April 3: The Monsoon Matcha tea ceremony explores the art of preparing and savoring matcha with a guided tasting experience.

April 6: A Spring Affair features Chef Reilly Meehan serving bites and sips from his upcoming cookbook at a historic home in Phoenix’s Alvarado Historic District.

April 10: First Bites of Phoenix is an immersive dining experience at House of Form’s interior design studio that brings together the culinary visionaries shaping the future of Phoenix’s food scene, paired with engaging conversations about the evolution of hospitality and design.

“The response to our first Desert Design Week in October was incredible,” Price said. “We had over 800 attendees participate in eight events throughout Phoenix and Scottsdale. Our April series will be even bigger, offering design-minded individuals even more opportunities to indulge their love of art and architecture while connecting with others who share their passion.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit desertdesignweek.com.