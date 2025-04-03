Visit City of Hope billboard


The ‘Be Kind Evening’ Raises Funds for School Anti-Bullying Programs

BY Frontdoors Media

Members of The Be Kind People Project Board

The Be Kind People Project hosted its signature fundraiser on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at The Westin Kierland. The event was as bright and colorful as their signature Be Kind Crew of hip-hop dancers who deliver the Be Kind Pledge values at hundreds of schools each year. 

Event Chairs: Lisa & Gordon James

Honoree: Andrea Tyler Evans | Luminary Award

Lead Sponsors: Rose Law Group | Arizona Community Foundation

Emcee: Weezy

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Entertainment: The Be Kind Crew | Nate Nathan & the Mac Daddy-O’s

Notable Moments: As supporters arrived, the colorful welcome team made it clear they were in for an unforgettable evening. After check-in, guests enjoyed a photo station before making their way through a corridor of bars and patios for the reception. When the ballroom doors opened, the music from stage signaled that it was time to find your seat. The Be Kind Crew opened the program with an energetic dance to “Feel Like Dancin” followed by opening remarks by founder Marcia Meyer. Emcee Weezy led the rest of the night, including several testimonials, videos and performances. Be Kind kid Sidakpreet “Sid” Kaur stole the show as she read her note to depict how kindness is blooming in the next generation of leaders at her school. Honoree Andrea Tyler Evans gave a compassionate talk about resilience when choosing to be a kind person, which was followed by a successful paddle raise in support of the organization. The evening ended with an invitation to join the Be Kind Crew on the dance floor and the smiles were contagious from end to end!

Photos courtesy of Keith Lester

Suzanne Walden-Wells & Clay Wells
Michael & Enid Seiden
Bo & Charlie Whittenton
Tom Evans & Andrea Tyler Evans
Jeff & Leslie Rich
Laurie & Charles Goldstein
Robert Lyles & Patricia Watts
Lisa Pagel & Richard Sanderson
Gary Jackson, Jill Krigsten & Oscar De las salas
Gwenn Tyler Fry & Tara Tyler
Shelley Cohn & Molly Trivers
Micheline & Bruce Etkin
Denise Voss & Robin Sewell
Robyn & Jerry Bien-Willner
Teresa Strunk & Monique Porras-Mason
Colleen Jennings-Roggensack
Carey Peña & James Kelleher
Skip & Wendy Farrell
Penny Gunning, Victoria Heintzelman & Lora Golke
Marcia Meyer
Sid Kaur and her Be Kind Mentor Emmanuel Moore
The Be Kind CREW
Weezy & Anna Aja

