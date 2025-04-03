The ‘Be Kind Evening’ Raises Funds for School Anti-Bullying Programs

BY Frontdoors Media

Members of The Be Kind People Project Board

The Be Kind People Project hosted its signature fundraiser on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at The Westin Kierland. The event was as bright and colorful as their signature Be Kind Crew of hip-hop dancers who deliver the Be Kind Pledge values at hundreds of schools each year.

Event Chairs: Lisa & Gordon James

Honoree: Andrea Tyler Evans | Luminary Award

Lead Sponsors: Rose Law Group | Arizona Community Foundation

Emcee: Weezy

Auctioneer: Anna Aja

Entertainment: The Be Kind Crew | Nate Nathan & the Mac Daddy-O’s

Notable Moments: As supporters arrived, the colorful welcome team made it clear they were in for an unforgettable evening. After check-in, guests enjoyed a photo station before making their way through a corridor of bars and patios for the reception. When the ballroom doors opened, the music from stage signaled that it was time to find your seat. The Be Kind Crew opened the program with an energetic dance to “Feel Like Dancin” followed by opening remarks by founder Marcia Meyer. Emcee Weezy led the rest of the night, including several testimonials, videos and performances. Be Kind kid Sidakpreet “Sid” Kaur stole the show as she read her note to depict how kindness is blooming in the next generation of leaders at her school. Honoree Andrea Tyler Evans gave a compassionate talk about resilience when choosing to be a kind person, which was followed by a successful paddle raise in support of the organization. The evening ended with an invitation to join the Be Kind Crew on the dance floor and the smiles were contagious from end to end!

Photos courtesy of Keith Lester

Suzanne Walden-Wells & Clay Wells

Michael & Enid Seiden

Bo & Charlie Whittenton

Tom Evans & Andrea Tyler Evans

Jeff & Leslie Rich

Laurie & Charles Goldstein

Robert Lyles & Patricia Watts

Lisa Pagel & Richard Sanderson

Gary Jackson, Jill Krigsten & Oscar De las salas

Gwenn Tyler Fry & Tara Tyler

Shelley Cohn & Molly Trivers

Micheline & Bruce Etkin

Denise Voss & Robin Sewell

Robyn & Jerry Bien-Willner

Teresa Strunk & Monique Porras-Mason

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack

Carey Peña & James Kelleher

Skip & Wendy Farrell

Penny Gunning, Victoria Heintzelman & Lora Golke

Marcia Meyer

Sid Kaur and her Be Kind Mentor Emmanuel Moore

The Be Kind CREW