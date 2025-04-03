Style Unlocked: Spring Style Edit

BY Zenobia Mertel

Who doesn’t love a spring refresh? It seems so natural this time of year and in tune with Mother Nature’s cue — that itch to update, bloom, pivot and start anew feels strongest as the days grow longer, particularly when it comes to all things design and style. Some years, it feels spot-on to make significant, broad-stroke changes with my wardrobe, which means my husband must endure the method to my closet madness for a few weeks.

Other times, like my current mood, I reshuffle, realign and feel satisfied with less dramatic shifts, like adding new texture, color and material as my soft launch into a new season of style. This often looks like pairing well-loved items with select new pieces, amping up my accessory game or mixing in an unexpected color palette.

While I’m not big on trends, I do like to incorporate a touch here and there to complement my style while allowing me to be authentically me. I find footwear, accessories and a few versatile pieces are sufficient to say hello, new seasonal trends. I see you, and here’s my take. In the spirit of spring, I’m sharing several picks that I’ve already added to my repertoire or I’m obsessing over as we welcome the first week of April. I’d love to see what you’re crushing on this season and how you update the spring in your step as the temperatures change. If you’re so inclined, please share your current style picks with me at zenobia@frontdoorsmedia.com.

David Yurman Bracelet Stand Mesh Shoes Alexis Bittar Bracelets g-label Jacket

Arm Candy

I’m currently going big with cuffs and bangles. Metal colors are always classic; however, I like to mix up my arm candy game with crisp, lighter-looking picks like Veronica Beard’s resin-made bracelet that screams summer is coming in hot.

Light Up Your Sole

If you’re looking for the footwear trend not to miss this season, the mesh flat is currently the moment. Here are several I like with price points for a mix of budgets.

Light Layers

From the tried-and-true trench coat to an airy knit, dressing in layers adds dimension and interest, particularly when you find the perfect piece. I’m loving these covers for spring and upcoming travel.