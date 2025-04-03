Preliminary Totals for Arizona Gives Day Show More Than $4.1 Million in Impact

BY Frontdoors Media

Arizona residents donated more than $4.1 million to almost 750 Arizona nonprofits as part of the 2025 Arizona Gives Day, preliminary results show — with additional contributions being tallied and more donations being accepted.

With this year’s total, Arizona Gives Day has now generated more than $51 million for Arizona nonprofits over the past decade. The event, which is presented by AZ Impact for Good, raised more than $5.3 million in 2023 and in 2024.

Arizona Gives Day team members were pleased with the giving levels this year considering a recent downward trend in charitable giving nationwide compared to inflation. This year’s result shows a steady level of commitment by Arizona residents to their communities during a time of economic uncertainty.

And, the giving doesn’t have to end now. Arizona Gives Day accepts contributions year-round, and donations made in the next few days will count toward this year’s overall donation total while helping Arizona nonprofits. Donors can also search for nonprofits and foster care organizations that qualify for Arizona’s qualified charitable tax credits, and can find volunteer opportunities to continue their support.

More than 19,700 donations were made to 748 of the participating nonprofits to bring the grand total raised since the event began in 2013 to $51 million.

Also during the event, 389 volunteers pledged a total of 3,387 hours to their favorite nonprofit organizations.

More than 800 nonprofits registered to be part of the annual day of giving. All registered nonprofits had an opportunity to win one of the more than 105 prizes totaling $ 160,000 as well, with results of those challenges being released in the coming days.

“This is a great showing for Arizona nonprofits and a sign of the incredible generosity of Arizona residents,” said Jennifer Purcell, Chief Impact Officer for AZ Impact for Good. “After seeing a decline post-pandemic in charitable giving, it’s gratifying to see us approach last year’s giving levels and it’s a trend we hope holds well into the future.”

The final numbers to be released later this month will include additional donations that came in after the 24-hour online fundraiser had ended.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azgives.org.