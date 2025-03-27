Honor Ball Exceeds $3.2M in Funds Raised to Support Women’s Health

BY Frontdoors Media

Jared Langkilde, Carter Emerson, Honorees Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz & Todd LaPorte

On Saturday, March 1, 2025, HonorHealth Foundation presented the 48th Annual Honor Ball in support of several women’s health initiatives. The breezy cocktail party at JW Marriott Camelback Inn featured signature cocktails and silver disco-ball go-go dancers grooving to the music overhead.

Chairs: Dr. Christina Reuss & Catherine Tuton

Honorees: Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz

Leading Sponsors: Laurie & Budd Florkiewicz | Grace Walker Charitable Fund | Arizona Center for Cancer Care

Dollars Raised: $3.2M to benefit Women’s Heart Care, Women’s Cancer Care, Obstetrics / Labor & Delivery & Women’s Behavioral Health programs at HonorHealth

Entertainment: Lovestoned – West Coast Music | World:Life:Music

Décor: LUX Florist

Notable Moments: The gorgeous Arizona sunset was the perfect backdrop for the outdoor welcome reception as guests arrived. Once everyone assembled in the ballroom, the program started with flags waving and trumpets trilling as Trustee Rodney Glassman delivered a powerful rendition of our National Anthem. A moment in tribute to Laura Grafman, co-founder of the Ball and former Executive Vice President at HonorHealth Foundation, then followed. Laura was a true guardian of the gala. The presentation of honors was lovely as Budd and Laurie Florkiewicz spoke about the care he received at HonorHealth just that week. The curated menu included a roasted beet salad, braised beef osso buco and a Black Forest bombe. The dance floor was filled to the edge all night with light sticks, beads and glowing glasses! What a joy to see everyone celebrate philanthropy with such fun and light!

Photos courtesy of Sandra Tenuto,, Jill Weisleder & Amanda Reeves

Dr. Christina Reuss & Catherine Tuton

DeeDee Vecchione, Nancy Singer, Andrea Robertson, Missi Harrington, Justine Hurry, Beatrice Rocklin, Diane O’Malley, Jill Krigsten & Charlene Berge-Blum

Drs. Michel & Susanne Sucher with Todd & Kelly LaPorte

Mike Welborn with a Studio 54 Dancer

Dr. Christina Reuss with her son Adlai Reuss & Kennedy Stillwagon

Sue Fletcher & Bob Stenhouse

The ATRIA Heart Group

Rodney Glassman

Christine & David Watson

Todd LaPorte with Bob Lavinia