Spring 2025 Cover Story: A Force for Good

Lawyer, community leader and mom — Jenny Holsman Tetreault’s quest to make a difference

Jenny Holsman Tetreault grabs bits of time where she can. That is how she and I came to be sitting in an empty room at the Arizona Country Club. Her kids, Connor (10) and Madeline (8), are at swim practice, and she woke up early to make time for an interview.

As VP and associate general counsel at TPI Composites, a global wind-blade manufacturer, Tetreault’s time is already tight, but that’s not half of it. She is actively involved with 10 nonprofit boards (chairing two of them). She chaired or co-chaired six large fundraising events this season and — if that weren’t enough — she’s co-leader of Connor’s Webelos Troop.

Early Hustle, Lifelong Impact

Growing up in Vancouver, Washington, hard work and public service were a way of life for Tetreault. Her father was a police officer and her mother was a teacher, so she saw firsthand the impact of dedication to others.

“We talked about public service and really being embedded in the community,” Tetreault said. “Whenever they were doing stuff at school, we were there.”

That is, when she wasn’t traveling to competitions with the National Cheerleading Association or working otherwise. Starting at an early age, Tetreault held a variety of jobs, including deckhand on a salmon boat, cleaning houses, running pony rides at the county fair, and slinging pizzas at a local parlor. “I had the weirdest jobs,” she said with a laugh.

Finding Her Spark

Tetreault carried her energy and drive to Arizona State University in 1996, when she became a freshman political science major. She didn’t know anyone at the school, so she threw herself into campus life.

Over the next four years, Tetreault served as student body president, was a member of the cheerleading team, did a stint as Sparky, acted as a Devil’s Advocate, and led her sorority as Panhellenic President.

“It was, for me, a way to make friends,” she said. “The more things you involve yourself with, the more of a community you can create. It makes life really fun.”

Legal Career and Giving Back

After earning her undergraduate degree, Tetreault’s ambition took her to Syracuse University College of Law. Again, she was inspired by her upbringing.

“When I was young, we grew up around the table talking about my dad’s cases and the criminal justice system. Our community was small, so it was important to me knowing that he was there trying to make us safe,” she said.

After graduating, Tetreault returned to Arizona in 2003 and embarked on a diverse legal career, spanning litigation, education, healthcare, the food industry and now clean energy manufacturing and wind energy. While she finds it all fascinating, Tetreault admits it alone hasn’t provided true satisfaction.

“I enjoy being a lawyer, but sitting and reviewing contracts and even doing litigation doesn’t provide true fulfillment,” Tetreault said. “So this idea of going and serving and helping people has been a driver.”

That commitment shines through in her nonprofit work. As a board member for organizations like Teach for America, the Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council, Ballet Arizona, the YMCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, The Nature Conservancy and the Phoenix Library Foundation, Tetreault has spearheaded campaigns to raise funds and awareness for causes close to her heart.

A Commitment to Mighty Change

One association she’s particularly proud of is her ongoing and deepening involvement with Valley of the Sun United Way. She began as a young professional volunteer group leader and went on to lead campaigns, serve on distribution panels, co-chair the steering committee and serve as board chair. Today, she co-leads the organization’s endowment campaign.

“I think this is my seventh year on the board,” she said, recounting milestones from chairing luncheons and navigating a leadership transition to serving during the COVID pandemic. “It’s been incredible to serve the community, help others and build a strong support network along the way. The United Way has provided an amazing way to do that.”

In addition to her local work, VSUW nominated Tetreault for the Women United Global Leadership Council, a group of experts from around the world that represents Women United and helps identify strategic priorities. She has served on the WUGLC for seven years, including two years as co-chair, and will lead the organization as chair from 2025 to 2027.

“I do need to clear up my plate a little to get ready for that,” she said.

Keeping Calm

With such a full schedule, does Tetreault have a secret for packing so much into a day? The short answer is no, except maybe the thrill of crossing tasks off her to-do list and the belief that it will make a difference.

But even the most driven individuals aren’t immune to stress. “I don’t sleep very well,” she said. “I wake up at, like, two in the morning every night.”

To quiet the internal chatter, Tetreault leans on a variety of strategies, from reading to running to meditating. “Not all of that works, but I’ll keep trying,” she said, adding, “I need to find something that calms my mind.”

Family First, Always

Tetreault takes a team approach to life. She met her husband, Colin, at ASU, when she was serving as executive director of the Alumni Association and he was working at the ASU Foundation. Now the senior manager for Ernst & Young’s climate change and sustainability services division, Colin exudes

exuberant energy.

Before they had kids, the couple competed in triathlons, which inspired their wedding vows. “We wanted to tackle life as a team where you support each other, hold each other up and push each other,” Tetreault said. “You want each other to be better, stronger, and you want to do things together so

that you both are happy and thrive.”

The Tetreault Tornado

Teamwork extends to the kids, who have their own busy schedules of school, swimming, book club and Scouts. “We like the kids to be involved in organizations that have a service element, so it has just become part of normal life,” Tetreault said. “Then they see Colin and me doing things in the community, and they come along.”

Dubbed “The Tetreault Tornado,” the family moves as a unit, volunteering and exploring the world together. This coordination extends to decision-making, where family votes are required for new commitments. “If I want to be on a certain board, it has to be presented at a family meeting, and then the family ultimately votes yes or no,” Tetreault said. “Because by saying yes to something in the community, we’re taking time away from the family.”

Guarding Time

Here’s a secret: Tetreault isn’t naturally extroverted. While her community and professional work are fulfilling, she cherishes quiet moments at home with a book (she reads more than 100 a year). Accordingly, the family maintains a solid routine to balance their time in and out of the house.

“We really try to protect our time,” she said. Fridays are reserved for pizza, movies and family time, while Saturdays get them outside for sports and community commitments. A recent Sunday saw them splitting up for dates with the kids — ice cream for Jenny and Maddie, and a derby car race for Colin and Connor.

“We have to force ourselves to get out of the house a little bit,” Tetreault said, admitting, “I am probably more introverted than I pretend to be.”

Call 9-1-FUN

The family also loves to play. Outings often involve their pet project: the Fanbulance. It’s a decommissioned ambulance they’ve converted into a community resource vehicle — equal parts tailgating hub, ASU spirit spreader and neighborhood gathering spot.

The Fanbulance is so beloved that it has its own Instagram page. Over the years, people have donated everything from solar panels and lights to the custom ASU wrap that adorns it. The Fanbulance is parked in front of their house, and people leave gifts like talismans. Knitted hats, a helmet, 1970s Coke glasses, T-shirts and an ASU beer stein have all been left at its doors.

Dedicated Sun Devils, the Tetreaults roll out the Fanbulance to share their school spirit. “We just went to our first hockey game,” Tetreault said. “We’re trying to show the kids that it’s about more than football. We want them to see all of the men’s and women’s sports.”

The Arizona Connection

Volunteer work has given Tetreault a broad view of the state, whether from working with The Nature Conservancy, being a Big Brother/Big Sister, or learning about third-grade literacy rates with United Way.

“I love Arizona so much,” she said. “I feel like every time we meet a new family, meet with a new organization, eat at a new restaurant or travel around Arizona to see how beautiful it is, it reminds us that this place deserves all of us to invest in it.”

In Tetreault’s view, it’s a moral imperative. “I think it’s critical that for the community to thrive, we need volunteers and leaders to raise their hand. That can be in big or small ways, but I feel pretty strongly that we need more people,” she said. “Imagine the impact if everyone could donate even an hour of their time or $20 a year.”

50 Before 50

Tetreault has spent a fair bit of time thinking about leaving a legacy. “How much money can I raise to impact more lives? How many programs can I visit to raise visibility so more people will support them? How can I be kind to people along the way to inspire them to do additional work in the community?” she asked.

Feeling the urgency of time, she is compiling a “50 Before 50” list that reflects her adventurous spirit. It includes completing her sommelier license, running a marathon, riding in a hot air balloon, earning her black belt in Taekwondo and visiting 100 countries (she has clocked about 60 so far).

“An impending sense that there’s not much time left is constantly on my mind,” she said.

YOLO

At the Frontdoors photo shoot near Tempe Town Lake, you could see the Tetreault Tornado in action as they rolled in with high spirits after a day of work and school. “We have a family philosophy that you only live once. So, as a result of YOLO, you gotta be kind to people. You have to live each day like it’s your last day,” Tetreault said. “I want the community to feel compelled the same way. Live your life, and hopefully do a little good along the way.”

After the photo session wrapped, the family headed out for the night. The kids had been promised milkshakes, and they reveled in silly jokes and laughs. Later, Colin and Jenny would be heading to a Justin Timberlake concert (they’ve also seen Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and Lizzo in the past year). “I just try to use my time well,” Tetreault said.

Because, as the family motto goes, you only live once.