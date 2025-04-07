‘We are United’ Breakfast Brings Community Together, Shines a Light on Literacy

BY Frontdoors Media

Latasha Causey & Melanie Campbell

Valley of the Sun United Way hosted its annual ‘We Are United Breakfast’ on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown. The focus of the event was third grade literacy and how the community can make an impact.

Presenting Sponsors: Insight / Pure Storage, Jordan Rose & Rob Walton, USAA

VIP Reception Sponsor: Fry’s Food Stores

General Reception Sponsor: Sprouts Farmers Market

Testimonial: Principal Geovanni Orozco of Lettie Coor School

Emcee: Olivia Fierro

Centerpieces: The florals were lovingly assembled by members of the Women United program

Notable Moments: The ‘We Are United Breakfast’ was jam-packed with notable leaders and Valley changemakers celebrating the work of Valley of the Sun United Way. As guests sat at their tables, they found a colorful and bright children’s book at their places. Later, all were told that these books would be donated to third graders as part of their libraries and asked everyone to write some words of encouragement on the front inside cover. The exercise was touching, meaningful and made you feel good! As a continuation of the theme, Principal Orozco spoke to the meaning and actions of the Lieracy Hub that Valley of the Sun United Way supports at the Lattie Coor School. Reading scores have increased and behavior issues have decreased amongst other good news for children that attend the Title IX schools like this one. To end the program, all were invited to give and the showing of support was impressive!

Photos courtesy of Valley of the Sun United Way

John Graham, Clifford & Jenny Holsman Tetreault

Monica Villalobos, Bea Rocklin & Tina Marie Tentori

Patrick & Regina Edwards

Frederik Bohn & Camaley Jennings

The US Bank Team

Selfies with Clifford the Big Red Dog

Principal Geovanni Orozco

Olivia Fierro

The Valley of the Sun United Way Team