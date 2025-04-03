Arizona Community Foundation Board Elects Charley Freericks as Chair

BY Julie Coleman

The Arizona Community Foundation board of directors elected Charley Freericks as chair. Freericks, president of the Arizona Region for Howard Hughes Holdings, Inc., succeeds Leezie Kim, chief legal officer for Fox Restaurant Concepts, who served as chair since 2023.

A member of the Arizona Community Foundation board of directors since 2014, Freericks previously served as vice chair and currently chairs the Community Impact Investing and Compensation committees. He also serves on the Audit & Compliance, Investment and Special Assets committees.

“Charley has been deeply involved with ACF during his years on our board and was instrumental in the development of our current strategic plan,” said Anna María Chávez, ACF president & CEO. “As we near 50 years of dedicated service to our community, we look forward to the next 50 with great anticipation. We are confident that Charley’s vision and leadership as chair will drive innovation and ensure our impact resonates across Arizona communities for generations to come.”

As president of the Arizona Region for Howard Hughes Holdings, Freericks leads strategy for planning, entitlements, residential and commercial development, leasing and operations of Teravalis, a 37,000-acre community in the West Valley. A real estate industry veteran with over 40 years of experience in large-scale community development throughout Arizona, he has also been involved with numerous nonprofit organizations.

“I am honored to be elected as the 17th chair of the Arizona Community Foundation board,” Freericks said. “This organization plays a vital role in shaping the future of our state, and I am committed to working alongside our dedicated team and community partners to build upon our strong foundation and create lasting positive impact for all Arizonans.”

In addition to electing Freericks as chair, the ACF board also named its slate of officers. Noreen Bishop, managing director & market manager for Arizona at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, will become the vice chair; Deanna Salazar, chief administrative officer & general counsel at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, will become the treasurer; and Heidi Jannenga, president and chief clinical officer at WebPT, will continue to serve as secretary.

