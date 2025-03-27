Desert Botanical Garden Executive Director Ken Schutz Announces Retirement 

BY Frontdoors Media

After nearly a quarter-century of leadership, Desert Botanical Garden executive director Ken Schutz announced his retirement effective Sept. 30, 2025.

Since taking the helm in 2001, Schutz has spearheaded three major capital campaigns, raising nearly $53 million to enhance trails, specialty gardens, exhibit spaces, research facilities and greenhouses. His leadership transformed the Garden’s landscape, expanding wayfinding portals and enriching the plant collection with new species of cactus and agave.

Beyond infrastructure, Schutz’s vision has made the Garden a must-visit cultural destination, curating world-class exhibitions that now attract nearly half a million visitors each year. Most recently, he led the opening of The RAF Exhibit Gallery, home to the Garden’s first orchid show.

Schutz’s influence extends far beyond Phoenix. Appointed to the Institute for Museum and Library Services board by President Barack Obama, he has also served as president of the American Public Gardens Association and a commissioner for the American Alliance of Museums. In 2003, he was named a Piper Fellow by Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, recognizing his leadership excellence.

“Ken has created an unparalleled legacy at the Garden,” said board chair Harold Dorenbecher. “His passion, vision and relentless dedication have made an enduring impact. While we will deeply miss his leadership, we are grateful he will now have more time to enjoy with his family.”

Reflecting on his time at the Garden, Schutz said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to lead Desert Botanical Garden for the past two decades. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished as a team and am excited to watch the Garden continue to grow in the years ahead.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit dbg.org.