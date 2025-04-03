Diamondbacks Foundation ‘Evening on the Diamond’ Event a Grand Slam Raising Over $3.4M 

BY Frontdoors Media

Lead Honoree Monica Garnes Fry’s Food Stores Kucera Family & Friends Eduardo & Catherine Rodriguez with Eugenio & Genesis Suarez Phil Gallagher & Zac Gallen Bubba Moffett Derrick Hall, Monica Garnes, Ken Kendrick & Nancy Hanley Eriksson Geraldo Perdomo & Justin Martinez Cheryl Sucato’s table Laurie & Bill Eckholm A.J. Puk hosts AMR Ross Schaefer Corbin & Brooke Burnes at Ron and Nancy Hanley Eriksson’s table Kristen & Torey Lovullo Gavin DeGraw

On March 22, 2025, Chase Field opened its outfield to guests for the Diamondbacks Foundation annual “Evening on the Diamond,” which provides strategic support for various programs aimed at assisting people experiencing homelessness, healthcare initiatives for underserved populations and a variety of children’s programs.

Honoree: Monica Garnes – Lee T. Hanley Community Leadership Award

Presenting Sponsor: Crescent Crown Distributing

Dollars Raised: Pending

Emcee: Derrick M. Hall, President, Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation

Auctioneer: Jacqueline Towers-Perkins

Entertainment: Gavin DeGraw

Notable Moments: Upon arrival, guests were given a keepsake Arizona Diamondbacks jersey, which they donned during the event. “Guests were ushered to the outfield, where they enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, took photos with D. Baxter the Bobcat, and browsed the impressive silent auction offerings. Fry’s Food Stores Division President Monica Garnes was honored for her commitment to inclusive leadership and her numerous contributions to several community service initiatives. Diamondbacks players and staff led the charge during the live auction, ensuring the luxurious travel experiences and player-inspired vehicles went to the highest bidder. Attendees cheered on the good-natured competition among the bidders and great participation during the paddle raise. The foundation revealed its newest initiative, “Safe at Home,” aimed to break the cycle of homelessness for families and provide them with pathways to permanent housing. Gavin DeGraw and his band gave an electrifying performance, and Gavin concluded the evening by asking to play for the Diamondbacks and brokering a deal with Torey Lovullo to join in on an upcoming batting practice. The evening was a testament to the many ways that “D-Backs Give Back.”

Photos courtesy of the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation