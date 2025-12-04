Valley of the Sun United Way Strengthens Corporate Philanthropy Leadership

BY Frontdoors Media

Sarah Boerner

Image courtesy of Valley of the Sun United Way

Valley of the Sun United Way has strengthened its Corporate and Donor Relations team with the addition of seasoned nonprofit leader Sarah Boerner, a move that underscores the organization’s commitment to expanding its reach and deepening its partnerships with the business community.

Designed to advance United Way’s mission of creating a stronger, healthier, and more equitable Maricopa County, this leadership expansion reflects a forward-looking approach to corporate philanthropy and community collaboration.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to our team,” said Laura Kaiser, Chief Corporate and Donor Relations Officer of Valley of the Sun United Way. “Her leadership and expertise will help us strengthen relationships with corporate partners and create innovative opportunities for community impact.”

Boerner steps into the role of Senior Director of Corporate and Employee Philanthropy with a depth of experience that positions her to lead the organization’s corporate relations team and serve as a vital connector for corporate and employee giving partners. Her background includes notable fundraising and development roles with Hushabye Nursery, the American Cancer Society, and the Alzheimer’s Association, as well as local organizations such as Be A Leader Foundation and Chrysalis.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of ‘meeting the moment’ at Valley of the Sun United Way. As we thoughtfully address our community’s most pressing needs, our corporate and organizational partners play a critical role in delivering meaningful impact where it’s needed most,” Boerner said.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit vsuw.org.