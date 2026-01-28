Ryan Flower to Lead Thurston Family Foundation In Its Next Phase of Impact

BY Frontdoors Media

President & CEO Ryan Flower

Image courtesy of the Thurston Family Foundation

The Thurston Family Foundation is entering a new chapter of leadership with the appointment of Ryan Flower as President & CEO, a move that signals continued momentum for one of Arizona’s most forward-thinking philanthropic organizations. Flower steps into the role at a time of growth for the foundation, where he will help guide its evolution while reinforcing its distinctive, leadership-driven approach to supporting nonprofits.

Bringing more than 25 years of leadership experience, Flower is no stranger to the nonprofit landscape or to the foundation. His work over several years has positioned him at the intersection of strategy, partnership, and mission-focused impact.

“Over the past five years, in partnership with the Thurston Family Foundation, it has been a privilege to work directly with the leadership teams within many of the premier nonprofit organizations in Arizona. I am humbled by, and grateful for, the opportunity to continue the great work of the Thurston Family Foundation, furthering our impact within the nonprofit community,” Flower said.

That familiarity with the sector, combined with a commitment to strengthening organizations from the inside out, aligns closely with the foundation’s model. Unlike traditional grantmaking entities, the Thurston Family Foundation operates as an innovative operating family foundation, advancing a philanthropic approach that accelerates nonprofit missions through more than just funding.

“We are thrilled to have Ryan Flower join our team,” Amy Thurston, Board Chair of the Thurston Family Foundation, said. “I am confident with Ryan’s leadership, our organization will continue to provide the essential solutions that this nonprofit community needs.”

The foundation focuses on empowering nonprofits through strategic systems, programs, and funding that build capacity and drive sustainable, long-term impact. With Flower at the helm, that mission appears poised to deepen, offering nonprofit leaders not only resources but also the strategic partnership needed to create lasting change. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit thurstonfamilyfoundation.org.