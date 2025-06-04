Eileen & Tony Yeung

BY Frontdoors Media

Eileen spotted Tony Yeung at a dance at an American Legion post after an ASU football game. She had just graduated from high school, and Tony was heading to medical school.

Eileen’s family was prominent in the local Chinese community. Her father and his three brothers had served in World War II and were highly sought after as emcees for weddings and other events.

Tony had come to the University of Arizona for his education and to escape communist China. “When the war broke out, my mother said, ‘There’s no future in China for my son,’” Tony said. “She let me know that I shouldn’t work for anybody. I should work for myself.”

After earning his bachelor’s degree, Tony headed to the University of New Mexico for medical school while Eileen attended the University of Arizona. “We never saw each other during college,” she said. “We survived with $2 phone calls every Saturday night. When the phone ran out, that was the conversation until the next Saturday.”

Eileen graduated early so they could be together. “I got married at 21, had a baby at 22, and was done by 25,” she said.

As Eileen raised their two young children, Tony focused on his career, eventually becoming a world‑renowned spine surgeon. In the 90s, he developed an FDA‑approved laser spine technique and opened an ambulatory surgery center. As his mother had advised, Tony put a strong emphasis on business and received decades of royalties for the endoscopic technique he developed.

As a result, Tony and Eileen donated $2.5 million to the University of New Mexico to fund the Anthony T. and Eileen K. Yeung Endoscopic Spine Center. “I said, ‘You know what? They made me successful, so I’m going to give back,’” Tony said.

“I escaped Communist China, came here, went to medical school and was very successful. I was focused because of my mother.”

Eileen was focused as well. “I’ve always been involved in the community. He was working, so that was what I did in my free time,” she said. Eileen served on the Board of Trustees of Phoenix Art Museum, was a member of the Museum’s Asian Arts Council, and supported Arizona Costume Institute. She’s served on committees supporting TGen’s Runway for Research and the American Heart Association’s Heart Ball and held positions in the Maricopa County Auxiliary, Arizona State Medical Auxiliary, American Medical Association Auxiliary, and the Junior League of Phoenix.

These days, the Yeungs relish the life they have built. “We’re able to travel and enjoy ourselves,” Eileen said. Their son, a spine surgeon, lives two miles away, while their daughter, a dermatologist, lives less than a mile from them. Their ﬁve grandchildren range in age from 16 to 23.

Family remains at the heart of the Yeungs’ lives. Eileen proudly notes that her father and uncles received Congressional Medals of Honor for their military service. And Tony credits his mother for his drive.

“I owe it to my mother, who told me, ‘Don’t work for anybody. You be the boss,’” he said.