Downtown Mesa Association Names James Cerracchio as Executive Director

BY Frontdoors Media

Image courtesy of the DMA

A new chapter is underway in Mesa’s urban core as the Downtown Mesa Association announces James (Jimmy) Cerracchio as its new Executive Director. A seasoned downtown development leader, Cerracchio steps into the role with a strong background in place management and civic partnership-building, most recently serving as project manager for the City of Mesa’s Office of Urban Transformation.

The Downtown Mesa Association plays a central role in shaping a creative and economically thriving district, working closely with the City of Mesa, developers, and nearly 400 property owners. Its efforts come amid a period of rapid transformation, including 1,500 residential units built since 2017, 1,800 more under development, and the continued impact of ASU’s MIX Center in the heart of downtown.

“After reviewing over 170 applications and conducting interviews with qualified candidates, our board knew that Jimmy was the perfect fit,” said Tim Sprague, chair of the Downtown Mesa Association. “He has a strong understanding of development, special districts, and civic partnerships, as well as an entrepreneurial mindset and passion for community transformation. Jimmy brings the perfect blend of expertise and excitement to the position. We look forward to seeing how he continues to elevate downtown Mesa.”

In his new role, Cerracchio will focus on harnessing development momentum, connecting academic, corporate, cultural, and community assets, and further integrating ASU into downtown Mesa’s fabric. His leadership is expected to help guide the next era of revitalization.

“Through my work with Mesa’s Office of Urban Transformation and experience leading place management organizations, I am fully prepared to lead Downtown Mesa Association through the existing challenges and vision for the future of our incredible downtown,” Cerracchio said. “I look forward to bringing my experience, creative approach, and innovative ideas to build upon downtown Mesa’s bright future.”

Cerracchio’s career spans more than two decades, including leadership roles with the Downtown Fresno Partnership, Downtown Hampton Development Partnership, and the Downtown Tempe Community. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit downtownmesa.com.