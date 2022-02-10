World’s Largest Arabian Horse Show Trots Back to Scottsdale

The 67th Annual Scottsdale Show returns Feb. 17 – 27

The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona is getting ready to host the 67th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The world’s largest horse show will run Feb. 17 – 27, featuring the world’s best Arabians, exciting competitions, a shopping expo and more.

“We are thrilled to announce that the Scottsdale show will return, offering guests and spectators the full experience this year,” said Taryl O’Shea, executive director of the AHAA. “Due to the pandemic, things looked different at the last show, but this year’s will be bigger and better, welcoming the horse community back to Scottsdale.”

The 2022 show will feature more than 2,000 horses competing for more than $3 million in prize money. A new class showcasing 2-year-old horses competing for a $10,000 prize has been added. A new immersive experience will also debut this year. The HoofbeatZ USA program will give attendees a hands-on experience to learn, touch and ride while visiting WestWorld during the show. The goal of HoofbeatZ USA is to introduce newcomers to the world of horses and all the benefits they offer.

In addition, the AHAA will be celebrating the declaration of the first annual National Arabian Horse Day on Feb. 19, with numerous special events and activities at the show.

Along with the engaging performances, guests will have the opportunity to see exhibits featuring fine art, crafts, clothing and jewelry in the Shopping Expo adjacent to the main arena. More than 300 artisans and entrepreneurs are expected to sell unique goods and offer various products and services.

The 2022 show will benefit several charities, including Arabian Horsemen’s Distress Fund, Friends of Vail Foundation, Healing Hearts Animal Rescue and Refuge, Horses Help TRC, Scottsdale Community College, March of Dimes and Youth For Troops.

scottsdaleshow.com