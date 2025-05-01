Troon Country Club Honored for 6 Years of Support to Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children

BY Karen Werner

Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting pediatric cancer patients and their families, recently honored Troon Country Club in Scottsdale for six years of impactful support. Through a series of events, Troon has raised more than $500,000 for the foundation — funds that have helped transform ACFC’s programs and campus.

The club’s generosity is now paving the way for a major new development: the full renovation of the organization’s back courtyard into a vibrant, family-friendly outdoor space. Upon completion, the space will be named in honor of Troon Country Club, recognizing its steadfast commitment to ACFC’s mission.

“We are beyond thankful for all that Troon Country Club has done for Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children over the past six years,” said Chrisie Abramo, founder and president of ACFC. “Living in Arizona, we are fortunate to have some of the most beautiful weather, so it’s truly wonderful to now have an opportunity to provide this beautiful outdoor space where our kids can play and their families can enjoy.”

Beyond the courtyard, Troon’s ongoing support will also help launch a series of outdoor family events, designed to expand ACFC’s offerings and create even more opportunities for families to connect, relax and find joy during challenging times.

The courtyard renovation marks a meaningful milestone in ACFC’s evolution into a state-of-the-art facility and a national model for pediatric cancer family care.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azcancerfoundation.org.