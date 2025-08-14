Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Finalists for 39th Annual Sterling Awards

BY Frontdoors Media

The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce announced the finalists for the 39th Annual Sterling Awards.

This year’s 12 finalists were chosen because of their steadfast commitment to civic service in Scottsdale and beyond.

“We are thrilled to shine a spotlight on the finalists for the 2025 Sterling Awards,” said Eric Luoma, Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair. “These companies are more than business success stories — they’re examples of how dedication, creativity, and a passion for service can transform a community. Touring their facilities, meeting their teams, and seeing their work firsthand is nothing short of inspiring.”

The 2025 Sterling Award honorees will be announced at a celebration on November 20 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort.

“The Sterling Awards celebrate the very best of Scottsdale’s business community,” said Mark Stanton, President and CEO of the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce. “For nearly four decades, these awards have honored companies that not only excel in their fields but also make meaningful contributions to the fabric of our city. Recognizing these leaders is both a privilege and a celebration of what makes Scottsdale thrive.”

Here are the finalists in each category:

MICRO BUSINESS (1-10 Employees)

Recognizes an emerging business exhibiting success through innovation, creativity, and collaboration.

Blue Zones Project Scottsdale

E Squared Marketing

NXT Level Chiropractic & Integrated Health

SMALL BUSINESS (11-75 Employees)

Recognizes a small company demonstrating innovation, quality, professionalism, and commitment to community.

Aker Ink PR & Marketing

Elontec

Scottsdale Community Bank

BIG BUSINESS (76+ Employees)

Recognizes a large company making a significant impact on the lives of its employees and the economic fabric of the community.

Windom Security Strategies Today

NONPROFIT

Recognizes a charitable organization contributing to the social, cultural or educational well-being of its constituents.

International School of Arizona

Parker Project

Scottsdale Arts

