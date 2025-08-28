Phoenix Rescue Mission Reaches One Million Water Bottle Goal

BY Frontdoors Media

One million bottles of water were delivered to the Valley’s unhoused this summer.

The Phoenix Rescue Mission has officially reached its Code:Red Summer Heat Relief Campaign goal of collecting and distributing one million bottles of water to Arizona’s unhoused population.

Since launching the annual campaign on May 1, 2025, the nonprofit has also successfully rescued 400 individuals from life-threatening triple-digit temperatures across the Valley.

“This milestone is a testament to the compassion and generosity of our community,” Phoenix Rescue Mission CEO Ken Brissa said. “But our work is far from over.”

The campaign, which runs through August 31, continues to focus on saving lives by providing essential heat relief to the Valley’s most vulnerable residents. In addition to distributing water, the Mission is offering hygiene kits, case management services, and support through its Hope Coach street outreach teams.

“Last year, Arizona lost 602 people to the dangerous heat, and nearly half of that number was made up of our unhoused neighbors on the street,” Brissa said. “The work that our street outreach teams do with the dozens of other Valley organizations dedicated to heat relief is paramount in saving lives. We’re committed to lowering the number of heat-related deaths as much as possible each year, but need the community’s support to do so.”

Throughout the campaign, several municipalities — including Avondale, Peoria, Glendale, Surprise and Scottsdale — have partnered with the Mission to bring relief directly to the streets. The Hope Coach vehicles deliver water, hygiene items and support services to those in immediate need.

Phoenix Rescue Mission is still accepting donations of water, nonperishable food and hygiene items, as well as monetary donations. In June, financial contributions were matched up to $150,000, thanks to the generosity of campaign supporters.

Donations can be dropped off at the Mission’s Donation Warehouse, located at 2515 N. 34th Dr. in Phoenix. Volunteers are also needed to help distribute food and resources at the Hope for Hunger Food Bank in Glendale.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit phxmission.org.