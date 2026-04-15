New Funding and Volunteer Efforts Expand Resources for Children in Foster Care

BY Frontdoors Media

From organizing drives to fulfilling birthday wishes and assembling hygiene kits, AZ Lottery employees play an active role in supporting foster families.

Images courtesy of The Foster Alliance

A growing partnership between Desert Financial Credit Union and The Foster Alliance is making a meaningful difference for children in foster care, with more than $93,000 in support generated through this year’s Sharing & Caring Workplace Giving Campaign. The year-round, employee-driven initiative combines team member donations with corporate matching funds to provide consistent resources to nonprofits addressing critical needs, including youth development, housing and food insecurity.

For The Foster Alliance – the state’s largest provider of essential items to children in foster care – this funding arrives at a time of increasing demand. After serving 8,440 children last year, the organization continues to see rising need among caregivers welcoming children into their homes, often with little notice. Contributions from Desert Financial help fill urgent inventory gaps, ensuring access to beds, diapers, wipes, new clothing and shoes for youth throughout Arizona’s foster care system.

The partnership is defined by hands-on involvement from Desert Financial employees, who contribute their time and energy throughout the year. From organizing drives for essential items to fulfilling birthday wishes and assembling hygiene kits through Random Acts of Kindness initiatives, employees play an active role. During the holidays, those efforts expanded, helping provide toys and gifts for more than 5,040 children in foster care, including through collaborations with the Arizona Cardinals and outreach to rural communities.

As the partnership continues to grow, its reach now extends into Northern Arizona and Flagstaff, where Desert Financial supports activations, volunteer efforts and in-kind donations that strengthen The Foster Alliance’s presence and impact.

“We are truly grateful for Desert Financial Credit Union and the dedication of their employees,” said Maureen Noe, President & CEO of The Foster Alliance. “Support of this scale drives our organization forward. It allows us to show up for more children in foster care where they need us, when they need us.”

“The Sharing & Caring Workplace Giving Campaign is a reflection of our employees’ commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve,” said Jeff Meshey, President & CEO of Desert Financial Credit Union. “Partnering with The Foster Alliance enables us to combine financial support, volunteerism, and in-kind contributions to create lasting impact for children and families in Arizona.”

As Arizona communities continue to navigate growing needs within the foster care system, partnerships like this one highlight how sustained giving, volunteerism and collaboration can come together to support some of the state’s most vulnerable youth. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit thefosteralliance.org.