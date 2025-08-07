Local Artist Leila Parnian Completes Arizona’s Tallest Mural

BY Frontdoors Media

Local artist Leila Parnian has completed the tallest mural in Arizona, stretching 230 feet high on the soon-to-open Saiya Apartment Building in downtown Phoenix.

“This mural is a culmination of 21 years of hard work,” said Parnian, who is a first-generation Arizona native. “I believed in myself and chose not to give up. I want this to be a beacon of hope for creatives everywhere to show that art is not just a hobby, it can be a thriving business.”

Parnian freehanded the entire mural using an architectural scale while suspended to the side of the high-rise on a swing stage, a metal platform powered by dual motors and steel cables. She and her team braved intense heat and even a small monsoon to complete the piece. Assisting her were artists Danny Lorden and Shawn Forton.

“Supporting local artists isn’t just about showcasing talent; it’s about investing in the soul of our community,” said Oz Friedmann of Saiya Apartments. “We believe that art brings people together, sparks conversation, and reflects the vibrant culture that makes downtown Phoenix so special.”

For Parnian, this project is about putting Arizona’s creatives on the map and inspiring the next generation to dream bigger.

Parnian is a Scottsdale-based artist, designer and entrepreneur known for her emotionally powerful murals and mixed-media creations. She co-owns Parnian Furniture, where she also runs a public art studio and hosts her signature TheraPour and PartyPour classes. Her work spans murals, furniture and interior design.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit leilaparnian.com.