James M. Cox Foundation Awards UMOM New Day Centers $250K to Expand Shelter

BY Frontdoors Media

Left to right: RJ Muller (Cox), Monique Lopez (UMOM), Jackson Fonder (UMOM), Amy Davidson (UMOM), Susan Anable (Cox). Photo courtesy of Cox.

Shelter room before renovation (photo courtesy of UMOM)

Shelter room after renovation (photo courtesy of UMOM)

The James M. Cox Foundation has granted $250,000 to UMOM New Day Centers to support a transformative redesign and renovation of its emergency shelter campus.

As the largest provider of family emergency shelter in Arizona, UMOM is leading an initiative to increase capacity, reduce wait times, and provide dignified, healing spaces for families experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County.

With more than 350 families in Phoenix experiencing homelessness and waiting up to nine weeks for shelter, this investment will help UMOM expand its impact and ensure that no child is left without a place to call home.

“We are proud to support this amazing project that will provide critical shelter and services across metro Phoenix,” said Susan Anable, Market Vice President for Cox Communications. “The $250,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation builds on our long-standing partnership with UMOM and reflects our mutual commitment to creating lasting solutions for homelessness. At Cox, we believe in building stronger communities, and we are honored to stand alongside UMOM to ensure every family has a safe place to call home.”

The project aims to increase shelter capacity by 25% through the renovation of 150 existing rooms, adding more beds and reducing wait times. It will also create large shelter rooms to accommodate multigenerational and larger families, allowing them to stay together during their journey out of homelessness. The renovation will elevate dignity and respect through trauma-informed design, fostering emotional recovery and resilience. Additionally, the project will expand wraparound supportive services, including case management and workforce development, to empower families toward long-term stability.

“We are incredibly grateful to the James M. Cox Foundation for their partnership and investment in UMOM,” said Jackson Fonder, CEO of UMOM New Day Centers. “The renovation of these facilities allows us to continue to provide critical support to families. Shelter units like these offer immediate relief to families experiencing a housing crisis and help them begin the path to long-term stability, ensuring they have the resources to rebuild their lives.”

Cox has been an enduring supporter of UMOM for over 20 years, contributing more than $400,000 through sponsorships, Cox Charities grants, Cox Technology Centers, Cox Conserves community garden support and volunteer engagement.

The James M. Cox Foundation is named in honor of Cox Enterprises’ founder and provides funding for capital campaigns and special projects in communities where the company operates. The Foundation concentrates its community support in several areas, including biodiversity, conservation and environment, early childhood education, health and empowering families and individuals for success.

Founded in 1964, UMOM New Day Centers serves Maricopa County with a unique approach that is empathetic, connection-focused and individualized to every person. Every night, the organization provides safe shelter and supportive services for nearly 800 individuals experiencing homelessness — 155 families and 130 single women. UMOM also offers over 900 units of affordable housing across the Valley.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit umom.org.