In Loving Memory of Our Publisher, Andrea Tyler Evans

BY Frontdoors Media

A message from Andrea Tyler Evans’ family:

We are heartbroken to let you know that Andrea Tyler Evans passed away on August 17, 2025 after a 13-year battle with a rare form of cancer. She had battled bravely the past two months as the disease took hold, and passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, friend and community leader whose light touched so many in both her professional and personal lives. We all loved her very much and will miss her dearly.

Professionally, a transition had already taken place to ensure the future of her beloved company Frontdoors Media. Read more about that transition here.

The Frontdoors Philanthropic Honors event she had been planning for October 1, 2025 has been postponed to a later date. However, please hold that date for a community celebration of life in Andrea’s memory. Details will be shared in the coming days.

In lieu of flowers or other items, we would ask you to consider donations to:

• The Sauce Foundation, the charitable foundation Andrea, husband Tom and their friend Fernanada Santos Saucier started in memory of our beloved friend and colleague Mike Saucier, benefiting cancer research at TGen and journalism scholarships at ASU.

• Valley Youth Theatre, where Andrea chaired fundraising events, Tom serves on the board and daughter Ellie is heavily involved.

Thank you for all of the love and well-wishes you have shared during her cancer journey and throughout our lives together.