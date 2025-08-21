Frontdoors Media Joins the Camelback Media Group Portfolio

BY Frontdoors Media

Ownership Transition Ensures Frontdoors’ Mission and Legacy Will Continue

Frontdoors Media — a community publishing company that produces Frontdoors Magazine, The Red Book and a variety of digital products — joins the Camelback Media Group, parent company of Arizona Foothills Magazine and Arcadia News.

The transaction has been in the works for months, unrelated to the recent death of Frontdoors publisher Andrea Tyler Evans. Frontdoors co-owner Tom Evans will stay on as Publisher Pro-Tem to oversee the transition and ensure Andrea’s vision for the Frontdoors family of products carries forward into the future.

Under the editorial leadership of longtime Editor in Chief Karen Werner, Frontdoors’ editorial excellence and community focus will continue uninterrupted, despite Andrea’s passing. The Camelback Media Group team has moved all three publications into the Center for Positive Media in central Phoenix, which Andrea Evans co-founded along with her colleague Carey Peña of Inspired Media 360 in 2021.

Andrea and Tom Evans made the decision to try to sell Frontdoors in January, and sought out Camelback Media Group owner Aaron Klusman after seeing how the group re-energized Arizona Foothills Magazine and took over the highly regarded Arcadia News in ways that focused on community.

“This is not how we planned this transition to unfold, but it is very important to me personally to carry on Andrea’s legacy of creating positive change in the community,” Tom Evans said. “We knew early on in our conversations that Aaron and his team shared our vision for Frontdoors and would be a great fit to ensure its future. With the team transitioning into the new group, we will strive to continue Frontdoors’ mission to be the premier source of information — and inspiration — for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.”

Klusman said that the Frontdoors family of publications and products, and their focus on community, philanthropy and lifestyle, made it a perfect fit with the other publications in Camelback Media Group.

“As a native Valley resident, I have a strong commitment to our community and working to make it an even better place to live,” Klusman said. “I have a great deal of respect for what Andrea and Tom have built, and we’re proud to be able to carry on Andrea’s legacy and work to increase even further the positive impact that Frontdoors has in the philanthropic and business communities in Arizona.”

Klusman has a wide variety of business and real estate interests in the Valley. Over the past few years, he has worked to expand Camelback Media Group’s footprint in the publishing industry in Phoenix.

Klusman said there will be no significant changes to how Frontdoors will produce its products going into the 2025-2026 season. The Fall Issue of Frontdoors Magazine will be released digitally on September 4, with the print edition to follow. Production of the 2026 version of The Red Book is underway and will proceed as scheduled. Readers and advertisers can expect the same high-quality content and community focus.

Andrea Tyler Evans — a beloved community leader, volunteer, businesswoman, mother and wife — died on August 17 at the age of 53 after a 13-year battle with a rare form of cancer. The Evans family is in the process of planning a public Celebration of Life event in her memory, which will be announced in the coming days.

The family encourages any memorial donations be directed to The Sauce Foundation, the official foundation of Frontdoors Media, or to Valley Youth Theatre, to which the Evans family has strong ties.

Frontdoors is the premier source of information — and inspiration — for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place. Frontdoors Magazine is published five times per year with releases in early September, November, January, March and May to coincide with the social season. Since 2017, Frontdoors Media has added the following specialty publications and brands: Arizona Tax Credit Giving Guide, Furry Friends, FrontdoorsTV with Carey Peña and the Frontdoors Philanthropic Honors event (formerly the Society of Chairs).

The Red Book is a private community directory published annually in print and online that was launched in 1993 by Jacquie Dorrance, Carol Waldrop and Nancy White. The publication serves as a community resource to connect the Valley’s social, business and philanthropic leaders with the charitable organizations they support. Membership in The Red Book is by invitation from existing members, and only members are permitted to purchase a book or access the online member directory. The Red Book is celebrating 32 years in 2025 and is one of the Valley’s longest-standing philanthropic institutions. Frontdoors Media became the publisher of The Red Book in 2021.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit FrontdoorsMedia.com.