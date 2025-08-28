Grand Canyon Celebration of Art Debuts September 18

BY Frontdoors Media

Grand Canyon Conservancy warmly invites you to the 17th annual Grand Canyon Celebration of Art at Grand Canyon National Park, a spectacular event taking place in person and online from September 18, 2025, to April 26, 2026.

This beloved tradition has become more than an event; it is a vibrant community of artists, collectors, park lovers, and visionaries from around the world, all drawn together by a shared reverence for one of Earth’s greatest wonders.

This year, we proudly build on that legacy, expanding beyond plein air painting to embrace the rich diversity of artistic expression—basketry, photography, and silversmithing now join our celebration, inviting visitors to experience the canyon’s magic through many cultural and creative lenses.

For the first time, this remarkable collection will be available for an extended engagement, both online and at the historic Kolb Studio, through April 26, 2026. This expanded access means more opportunities to discover the perfect piece that speaks to you—and bring home a lasting piece of the canyon’s soul.

The Celebration of Art kicks off on September 18. Images courtesy of the Grand Canyon Conservancy

Every purchase supports a visionary project—a dedicated art venue at Grand Canyon National Park, where all forms of Grand Canyon-inspired art will be celebrated for generations to come. Set within the historic Grand Canyon National Park Headquarters, a landmark of the Mission 66 era, the future art venue will be a beacon for creativity and cultural exchange.

PRESENTING SPONSORS

Lynn and Dave Rahn and the Beckman Foundation



KAIBAB SPONSORS

Jeanne and Nigel Finney



COCONINO SPONSORS

Terri Kline

The Picerne Family

Stephen and Elizabeth Watson



VISHNU SPONSORS

Kathy Duley and Caroll Huntress

Andrew and Pamela Kerr

Loven Contracting

Margaret T. Morris Foundation

Dan, Donna, and Tyson Winarski

Grand Canyon Conservancy is the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, raising private funds, operating retail shops within the park, and providing educational programs about the natural and cultural history of the region.

Our members fund projects that include trails and the preservation of historic buildings, educational programs for the public, and the protection of wildlife and their natural habitats. Grand Canyon Conservancy inspires generations of park champions to cherish and support the natural and cultural wonders of the Grand Canyon. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit grandcanyon.org.