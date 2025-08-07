Featured Content: Stand Together to Help the North Rim Recover

BY Frontdoors Media

View of Dragon Bravo Fire from South Rim (Photo by Mindy Riesenberg) Grand Canyon Lodge on Fire (Photo by National Park Service) Dragon Bravo Fire

A devastating wildfire has torn through Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim, leaving behind a trail of destruction in one of the most beloved and iconic places on Earth. While the full extent of the damage is not yet known, one thing is clear: This treasured place has been deeply impacted. The effects of this fire will be felt long after the flames are out, both on the landscape itself and on the infrastructure that supports visitors.

Grand Canyon Conservancy, the official nonprofit partner of the park, is stepping up to assist with response, recovery and rehabilitation efforts — and they need your help.

Your gift to the Grand Canyon Disaster Recovery Fund will provide near- and long-term support to the North Rim and its community.

In the initial days, generous support of the Fund has allowed Grand Canyon Conservancy to:

Provide laptops for evacuees to file necessary claims

Provide groceries and community dinners for displaced residents

Donate to the Canyon Closet and the Grand Canyon Food Pantry, which are providing food and other essentials to displaced residents

Partner with the United Way of Northern Arizona and other essential service providers to make sure North Rim community members’ individual needs are addressed.

Grand Canyon Conservancy is committed to supporting the park through every phase of recovery.

In the coming months and years, significant work will be needed to help the park recover and rebuild. Future needs will be identified once the fire is contained and a comprehensive damage assessment has been completed.

If you love the North Rim as much as Grand Canyon Conservancy does and want to be part of its recovery, they invite you to donate. Your support directly helps them assist the park with post-fire restoration efforts and ensures that the canyon continues to inspire visitors for years to come.

Donate Here:

As the official philanthropic and collaborative partner of Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Canyon Conservancy’s mission is to inspire generations of park champions to cherish and support the natural and cultural wonder of Grand Canyon.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit grandcanyon.org.