Dog Days of Summer Provide Opportunity to Find New Furry Friend, Thanks to Diamondbacks and AAWL

BY Frontdoors Media

This weekend, Valley residents can take home a new furry best friend and name their own price.

From now through June 22, Arizona Animal Welfare League is partnering with the Arizona Diamondbacks’ D-backs Give Back for the Slide Into Love adoption special, where adopters can name their own adoption fee for any dog six months and older.

The special is happening at AAWL’s two Valley locations, Chandler Fashion Center and their main campus on 40th and Washington Streets.

AAWL, the state’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter, and the Diamondbacks have partnered for several years on various initiatives to support animal welfare. The first Slide Into Love adoption special was held last year, and it was such a success that they decided to bring it back this year.

Currently, AAWL has 65 dogs available for adoption at their two Valley locations, with the Arizona Diamondbacks sponsoring the adoption fees for dogs six months and older.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Arizona Diamondbacks once again to find loving homes for the pets in our care,” said Alessandra Navidad, CEO of AAWL. “Thanks to the Diamondbacks’ continued support, more dogs will get the second chance they deserve and more families will experience the love a rescue pet brings.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit aawl.org.