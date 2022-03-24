Visit Cancer Treatment Centers billboard

March 24, 2022

Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation Announces Grand Slam Awards Totaling $1.1M

The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation awarded Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards to 11 state-wide nonprofit projects during its 15th annual Evening on the Diamond fundraising event. More than $1 million was given to support organizations for their commitment to community, creativity, impact and use of funds.

Founded in 2002 and renamed in 2016 in honor of D-backs general managing partner Ken Kendrick, the Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards were created to make a larger impact on community organizations by providing grants between $25,000 and $100,000. Since its inception, 90 Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards totaling more than $7.3 million have been distributed.

The 2022 Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Award recipients and their awarded projects:

  • Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center —­ “Big Pink Bus for Breast Cancer”
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson —­ “Healthy Body/Healthy Kids Club Renovation”
  • Chinle Planting Hope —­ “Community Center & Garden”
  • Dignity Health East Valley —­ “Healthy Smiles Dental Clinic”
  • Flagstaff Shelter Services —­ “New Emergency Shelter”
  • Gompers —­ “Marketplace Renovation”
  • Interfaith Community Services —­ “Drive-Through Food Pantry”
  • The Joy Bus Diner —­ “Commercial Kitchen and Mission Expansion”
  • Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona —­ “Commercial Kitchen Renovation and Expansion of Services”
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center —­ “Nurse Resiliency Rooms”
  • United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona —­ “ZeroG: Robot-Assisted Gait Training for Kids”

