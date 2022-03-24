Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation Announces Grand Slam Awards Totaling $1.1M
The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation awarded Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards to 11 state-wide nonprofit projects during its 15th annual Evening on the Diamond fundraising event. More than $1 million was given to support organizations for their commitment to community, creativity, impact and use of funds.
Founded in 2002 and renamed in 2016 in honor of D-backs general managing partner Ken Kendrick, the Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards were created to make a larger impact on community organizations by providing grants between $25,000 and $100,000. Since its inception, 90 Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Awards totaling more than $7.3 million have been distributed.
The 2022 Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Award recipients and their awarded projects:
- Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center — “Big Pink Bus for Breast Cancer”
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson — “Healthy Body/Healthy Kids Club Renovation”
- Chinle Planting Hope — “Community Center & Garden”
- Dignity Health East Valley — “Healthy Smiles Dental Clinic”
- Flagstaff Shelter Services — “New Emergency Shelter”
- Gompers — “Marketplace Renovation”
- Interfaith Community Services — “Drive-Through Food Pantry”
- The Joy Bus Diner — “Commercial Kitchen and Mission Expansion”
- Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona — “Commercial Kitchen Renovation and Expansion of Services”
- St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center — “Nurse Resiliency Rooms”
- United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona — “ZeroG: Robot-Assisted Gait Training for Kids”
