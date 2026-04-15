Cox Charities Marks 30 Years with Major Investment in Arizona Nonprofits

BY Frontdoors Media

Lisa Notaro, Chief Development Officer at St. Mary’s Food Bank, one of the nonprofits awarded with a grant from Cox Charities.

Images courtesy of Cox Charities

A milestone anniversary for Cox Charities is bringing significant support to Arizona nonprofits, with a portion of a record-setting $1.75 million in West Region grants directed to organizations serving communities across the state. Funded largely by employee contributions and guided by a volunteer board, the annual giving effort reflects three decades of grassroots philanthropy focused on strengthening the places where Cox employees live and work.

This year’s anniversary campaign highlights the scale of the investment and the growing need among nonprofits addressing food insecurity, housing, youth development, and access to education. In Arizona, grant recipients include organizations such as Central Arizona Shelter Services, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance and The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, each working to meet essential needs for individuals and families.

Additional funding supports a diverse group of nonprofits expanding opportunity and stability for Arizonans, including Gabriel’s Angels, New Pathways for Youth, Save the Family and Youth On Their Own. Organizations focused on education and innovation, such as AZ StRUT, are also among this year’s recipients, underscoring a commitment to advancing STEM access and workforce readiness.

“These grants bring Cox Charities’ total community investment over the past three decades to more than $25 million across our seven markets,” said Sam Attisha, Senior Vice President, West Region Network and Field Operations for Cox Communications. “Cox Charities is unique because it is largely employee-funded and employee-directed, and the dollars stay local. I’m proud of the commitment and generosity of our colleagues who contribute to strengthen the communities where we live and work.”

“We were so surprised to receive this transformational gift for our patients and the community we serve. This can mean the difference between life and death for some of our patients who are struggling. We are deeply grateful for the many years of partnership with Cox,” said Brenda Goldsmith, executive director of the El Rio Community Health Foundation in Southern Arizona.

With 100 percent of funds reinvested locally, the program continues to serve as an example of philanthropy; one that not only celebrates a 30-year legacy but also responds to the evolving needs of Arizona communities with meaningful, sustained support. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit coxcharitieswest.org.