Keeping “Cool in the Community” – Summer 2025 Edition

Looking to get out of the house? Need a list of things to do for the kids or grandkids? Here are several family-friendly places across the Valley where even an hour or two will support their programs and give you and yours a cool place to enjoy in our own backyard.

Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park

This gem of a museum is where young Arizona history buffs can come learn about the land, the 5 C’s that formed the foundation of Arizona and the people who built our great state. Current exhibits include Barry Goldwater’s HAM Radio Desk and a look into this very special hobby.

Arizona Science Center

The Power of Poison exhibit runs through August 24. Through live performances and interactive dioramas, this spellbinding exhibition will take you into familiar and novel tales of illness, enchantment and death by poison.

Children’s Museum of Phoenix

The Foam Zone is open until October 19. Bounce around in bubbles galore all summer long! With the Foam Zone outside AND three floors to explore inside, a cool day of play is guaranteed.

idea Museum

Newly reopened in downtown Mesa! Check out the idea Lab exhibit – a new space exploring the intersection of art and technology. Activities feature motion, sound and AI with 3D printers and laser cutters in action.

Musical Instrument Museum

The MIM has a variety of summer program that is included in admission and are free to members. It is also currently hosting Stradivarius and the Golden Age of Violins and Guitars, which presents more than 70 of the most extraordinary and sought-after string instruments from iconic European makers of the 16th to the 19th century.

Public Libraries

Phoenix | Scottsdale | Chandler | Mesa | Tempe | Gilbert

Does everyone in your family have a library card? Children of all ages love a big library filled with books, story time and programs. You will be impressed by today’s offerings if you haven’t been to a library in recent years!

Desert Botanical Garden

Head to DBG for Flashlight Nights from now until Sept. 13. Beat the heat and experience the magic of the Garden after dark. Wander through the Garden’s trails by flashlight, come face-to-face with fascinating desert creatures and soak in the enchanting nighttime vibes. Discover a whole new side of the Garden and make it a night to remember with family and friends.

Phoenix Art Museum

The Museum is offering a “PhxArt + Sol” package, where patrons can enjoy unlimited general admission to Phoenix Art Museum all summer long. Beat the heat and explore world-class art through August 31.

