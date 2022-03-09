Aunt Rita’s Receives $1M Grant to Establish Glen Spencer Ending Epidemic Fund

Photo: Glen Spencer

Aunt Rita’s Foundation has received $1 million in funding to create the Glen Spencer Ending Epidemic Fund for HIV prevention, outreach and navigation in the former executive director’s honor.

Spencer and the local donor have designated Chicanos Por La Causa and one∙n∙ten to receive the bulk of the gift over the next four years, primarily targeting young men and with a particular focus on the Latinx community. Aunt Rita’s will receive a small percentage of the funds to establish a Diversity and Cultural Council to bring hope to the newly diagnosed and advise on the best ways to reach out to Arizona minority populations to help end this epidemic by cutting the risk of HIV at the most likely point of transmission.

“Young males between 20 and 29 are the highest-risk category for HIV infection and the Latinx population has the highest incidence rate in Arizona,” said Spencer, an outspoken advocate for Arizona’s HIV population for nearly two decades and Aunt Rita’s Foundation executive director from 2016 to 2021. “I’m humbled that the fund is named in my honor, and I’m incredibly grateful to have this opportunity to help end the HIV epidemic.”

“We are thrilled to receive this unexpected and significant gift to implement PrEP navigation and increase community outreach in young and minority populations,” said Aunt Rita’s Foundation executive director Jimmy Thomason. “It is so meaningful for us to establish this fund in Glen’s honor to recognize his immeasurable contributions, commitment and leadership. The funds will be used to provide dedicated navigators to assist individuals in starting HIV prevention medication and promote adherence.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylais), a one-pill-a-day medication, reduces the risk of getting HIV by more than 99 percent when taken as prescribed.

Executive director of one∙n∙ten Nate Rhoton said, “We are grateful to receive support from the Glen Spencer Ending the Epidemic Fund to continue providing education, testing and community outreach. By elevating our role in the Phoenix Fast-Track Cities Initiative to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic, we will contribute to a more informed, supported and protected MSM community. one n ten is honored to further the legacy Glen Spencer has created in Arizona, realizing the end of HIV in our community.”

Among the many programs and services provided by CPLC is CPLC LUCES (Latinos Unidos Contra el Sida/Latinos United Against AIDS), which offers HIV prevention, education and supportive services to people living with — or at risk of — HIV/AIDS.

Duvia Lozano, program director of the LUCES program, said, “We are thankful to receive this funding — it will allow us to continue our work on Ending the HIV Epidemic by breaking down barriers to HIV prevention and care for individuals in the Latinx community.”

“We believe that one∙n∙ten and CPLC are strategically positioned and highly experienced in reaching the targeted populations we want to impact with funding from this grant,” Thomason said.

With roots in Phoenix since 1988, Aunt Rita’s Foundation is dedicated to the elimination of, and suffering from, HIV and AIDS through collaborations with Arizona HIV service organizations and local and statewide government agencies.

auntritas.org