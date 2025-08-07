Arizona Builders Alliance Provides Students with Nearly $35K in School Supplies

BY Frontdoors Media

Arizona Builders Alliance Backpack Drive at Children First Leadership Academy

The Arizona Builders Alliance (ABA), a leading trade association for contractors in Arizona, delivered $34,990 in essential school supplies to 800 students across Arizona as part of its annual backpack drive.

The ABA’s Community Service Board, construction industry professionals, volunteers, and community members collected monetary donations to purchase essential school supplies for Arizona youth.

At the backpack distribution events, hundreds of students in grades K-12 lined up to select a backpack of their choice. Each student then had the opportunity to choose from multiple piles of school supplies, picking out items such as notebooks, pencils, pens, markers, folders, and more to fill their backpacks for the new school year.

“The ABA’s mission through our annual backpack drive is to provide underprivileged children with the school supplies they need to thrive,” said Kim Davids, President of the Arizona Builders Alliance. “Students who have the resources they need to succeed in school can develop higher self-esteem, experience enhanced learning, and stay engaged more easily. By partnering with local organizations, the ABA can ensure that the school supplies reach children who need them most, maximizing the impact of our members’ efforts.”

ABA volunteers and local community members joined forces with local organizations at backpack drive distribution events that took place on August 4 at Children First Leadership Academy (CFLA) in Phoenix, July 11 at Arizona Baptist Children’s Services in Tucson, July 16 at Rise Family Services in Mesa, and July 18 at Santo Niño Catholic Community.

“I am proud to play a small part in shaping Arizona kids’ futures,” said Nikki Rutledge, Community Service Board Member of the Arizona Builders Alliance. “It amazes me how one act of service can make a pivotal impact. Seeing the smiles on these kids’ faces never gets old, and this year’s drive was no different.”

Children First Leadership Academy, RISE Services and Arizona Baptist Children’s Services have a strong presence in the community and a track record of supporting youth education and welfare. Children First Leadership Academy in Phoenix educates students from economically challenged families, with 100 percent of students living at or below the poverty line. RISE Services in Mesa specializes in foster care in support of children who have faced abuse and neglect, and Arizona Baptist Children’s Services in Tucson assists at-risk families, providing backpacks and supplies to children transitioning to new homes and schools. Santo Niño Catholic Community serves disadvantaged families and children, along with the homeless population in local Phoenix neighborhoods.

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit azbuilders.org.