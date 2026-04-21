The Spirit of the Wolf

BY Shoshana Leon

In December 2025, Wolf by Vanderpump opened on the seventh floor of the Caesars Republic hotel near Scottsdale Fashion Square. With its beautiful views, opulent textures, inventive cocktails and elevated cuisine, Wolf is generating a lot of buzz. Part of the fanfare is due to restaurateur and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump, who opened Wolf with HCW Hospitality. Vanderpump adds to the hotel’s star power as it is also home to restaurants by celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis.

Many people know Vanderpump from shows like “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “Vanderpump Rules.” She and her husband, Ken Todd, are accomplished restaurateurs who own several establishments in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe, which is home to the first Wolf. They also own wine and spirits brands and founded a nonprofit dog rescue.

“When we were thinking of a transformation of the seventh-floor restaurant space at Caesars Republic Scottsdale, we thought Wolf would be a great match,” said Ryan Kirby, general manager of Caesars Republic Scottsdale, which opened in March 2024.

Wolf was designed by Vanderpump Alain, a collaborative firm between Lisa Vanderpump and Nick Alain that has partnered on several high-profile projects.

















“The moment you step inside, you are drawn in by its Camelback Mountain views, cascading waterfall, wolf statue, custom furnishings and chandeliers,” Kirby said. “Once seated, you experience the bold flavors and signature cocktails selected by Lisa Vanderpump, who is a powerhouse in restaurants and nightlife venues.”

The menu features 30 signature cocktails, including Cry Wolf, a smoked maple Manhattan with an Instagrammable presentation; the Huff and Puff blood orange Old Fashioned; and the Pump & Bump martini with Vanderpump Vodka, Green Chartreuse and a caviar bump. Mocktails are also available.

Wolf’s eclectic menu offers shareable bites like tuna tartare tostadas and goat cheese balls, a Vanderpump signature menu item. Entrees range from several prime cuts of steak to Chilean sea bass and the wagyu Wolf burger. Favorite dishes include brisket and tri-tip bolognese and haddock fish and chips, a nod to Ken Todd’s British roots.

On the floor above the restaurant, a veranda with a bar offers guests Wolf’s cocktails and panoramic views, along with live music on weekends.

“The eighth-floor veranda, which is part of Wolf, is a great place to have a drink before or after dinner,” Kirby said. “Hotel guests and locals are really enjoying all that Wolf has to offer.” To learn more, visit wolfbyvanderpumpscottsdale.com.

Photos by Nikki Ryan Photography