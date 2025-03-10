Kitchen Doors: Restaurant Road Trip to New Dining Options at Westin La Paloma  

Savor local flavor in Tucson

The Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa recently completed a multiphase renovation of its guest rooms and public spaces. As part of the project, two new culinary concepts opened in October 2024, helmed by longtime Tucson chef Devin Pinto.

La Luz, Spanish for “the light,” offers natural light and stunning views. The menu highlights local flavors with items like sea bass crudo with aguachile and pickled fresno chiles, enchiladas with chicken tinga, smoked jalapeño and avocado crema, and a pork chop with prickly pear glaze.

The resort’s Casa 71 Tequila Lounge is named for its 71 tequila and mezcal selections. Margarita options range from classic to innovative, including the Flying Chai, with tequila, chai, cold brew coffee and cinnamon; Devil’s Mule, with tequila, blackberry and ginger beer; and Mai Time to Shine, featuring a zero-proof tequila alternative, orgeat, orange juice and lime juice. An elevated small bites menu complements the cocktail selection with items like lamb lollipops with a prickly pear reduction, buffalo street tacos with chipotle aioli and blue corn tostadas with beans, cauliflower and cotija cheese.

“Our restaurants offer lively vibes in a bright, clean space in our beautiful, newly renovated resort,” Pinto said. “There is so much to do, inside and outside the hotel with the onsite amenities and proximity to local activities, as well as the incredible food, drinks and atmosphere at La Luz and Casa 71.”

La Luz and Casa 71 are designed to represent the unique elements of the local area. “The introduction of these new culinary experiences reflects our commitment to excellence and our passion for showcasing the rich flavors and vibrant culture of Tucson,” said Fabrizio Poli, general manager of the Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa. “With Chef Pinto’s expert guidance, we welcome both new and returning guests to indulge in a dining experience that celebrates the natural beauty of our surroundings while elevating the art of hospitality.”

To learn more, go to lapalomaresort.com/food-drink.