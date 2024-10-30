Cheers to the Chairs! 2024 Fall Arts Issue
Frontdoors Media and The Red Book are proud to celebrate those who are leading the Valley’s most notable philanthropic events for the 2024-2025 season. For a full calendar of philanthropic and community events, please visit the Frontdoors Media Calendar here.
Sips & Soiree
Benefitting: Fresh Start Women’s Foundation
Date: September 14, 2024
Co-Chairs: Chelci Hudson & Erin Itkoe
RMHC 50th Anniversary Gala
Benefitting: Ronald McDonald House Charities
of Central and Northern Arizona
Date: October 5, 2024
Co-Chairs: Alexander Falkenstein & Melissa Grass
A Wicked Night at the Symphony
Benefitting: The Phoenix Symphony
Dates: October 12, 2024
Co-Chairs: Rick McCartney & Korwyn Williams
Eddie Johnson & Friends Celebrity Golf Outing
Benefitting: Helping Hands for Single Moms
Date: October 18, 2024
Co-Chairs: Eddie & Joy Johnson
Applause! Gala
Benefitting: Phoenix Theatre Company
Date: Octobear 19, 2024
Co-Chairs: Karrin Taylor Robson & Molly Greene
Porch Party
Benefitting: Cancer Support Community Arizona
Date: October 26, 2024
Co-Chairs: Jay Swart & Carol Perry
Authors Luncheon
Benefitting: Arizona Women’s Board
Date: November 2, 2024
Chair: Kimberly Jacobsen
A Night in the Valley
Benefitting: Valleywise Health Foundation
Date: November 9, 2024
Co-Chairs: Anne C. Stupp & Nita Francis