Oct. 30, 2024

Cheers to the Chairs! 2024 Fall Arts Issue

Frontdoors Media and The Red Book are proud to celebrate those who are leading the Valley’s most notable philanthropic events for the 2024-2025 season. For a full calendar of philanthropic and community events, please visit the Frontdoors Media Calendar here.

   

Sips & Soiree 

Benefitting: Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

Date: September 14, 2024

Co-Chairs: Chelci Hudson & Erin Itkoe

freshstartwomen.org

RMHC 50th Anniversary Gala

Benefitting: Ronald McDonald House Charities
of Central and Northern Arizona

Date: October 5, 2024

Co-Chairs: Alexander Falkenstein & Melissa Grass

rmhccnaz.org

A Wicked Night at the Symphony

Benefitting: The Phoenix Symphony

Dates: October 12, 2024

Co-Chairs: Rick McCartney & Korwyn Williams

onecau.se/wickedgala

Eddie Johnson & Friends Celebrity Golf Outing

Benefitting: Helping Hands for Single Moms

Date: October 18, 2024

Co-Chairs: Eddie & Joy Johnson

helpinghandsforsinglemoms.org/phoenix/events

Applause! Gala

Benefitting: Phoenix Theatre Company
Date: Octobear 19, 2024

Co-Chairs: Karrin Taylor Robson & Molly Greene

phoenixtheatre.com/support/applause-gala

Porch Party

Benefitting: Cancer Support Community Arizona

Date: October 26, 2024

Co-Chairs: Jay Swart & Carol Perry

PorchParty2024.givesmart.com

Authors Luncheon

Benefitting: Arizona Women’s Board

Date: November 2, 2024

Chair: Kimberly Jacobsen 

authorsluncheonaz.org

A Night in the Valley

Benefitting: Valleywise Health Foundation

Date: November 9, 2024

Co-Chairs: Anne C. Stupp & Nita Francis

valleywisehealthfoundation.org

