A New Era of Indulgence in Old Town

BY Shoshana Leon

Shiv Supper Club is designed to dazzle

A new addition to Old Town Scottsdale’s upscale dining scene, Shiv Supper Club offers a one-of-a-kind experience that blends fine dining with theatrical flair. “We created Shiv Supper Club to be a fully immersive experience inspired by the world’s most renowned dining destinations,” said Ryan Hibbert, CEO of Riot Hospitality Group, which manages Shiv Supper Club and several popular Valley restaurant concepts, including Farm & Craft and Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row.

The 14,000-square-foot venue features dramatic lighting, cascading greenery, sculptural accents and nightly entertainment. “At Shiv, every night is a feast for the senses and a vibe worth repeating,” Hibbert said. “The stage comes alive with uniquely composed covers and remixes to contemporary house music, pop and much more.”

Shiv’s menu is a decadent journey starting with tableside truffle butter bread service — fresh truffles hand-shaved into warm, house-made compound butter. Other indulgent dishes include chilled seafood towers, luxe caviar offerings and pan-seared Hokkaido scallops paired with lobster bisque. Showstopping entrées include a tomahawk steak served with tableside bourbon flambé and Wagyu options from Texas, Australia and Japan.

Dessert gets its own room at Shiv Supper Club with options like dessert caviar service, a playful assortment of fruit-based caviar pearls served with accompaniments like coconut crème fraîche and shortbread cookies. Other decadent desserts include Fruity Pebbles-inspired pearl cake with layers of cereal-infused sponge cake and creamy milk mousse, and Bananas Foster Baked Alaska, which combines the classic tableside flambé of Bananas Foster with the elegance of Baked Alaska.

“The Dessert Room is a destination within the venue,” Hibbert said. “Guests are transported to a luxe setting where jaw-dropping desserts, bubbly champagne and curated entertainment converge. This isn’t just a sweet finish; it’s a celebration of decadence that invites guests to extend their night in style.”

Cocktails carry the indulgent theme, from the Tiki-inspired Secret Stash with Mezcal, rum and falernum to the Well Dressed, an elegant take on a gin martini served with salt and pepper popcorn.

“Shiv delivers an elevated, sensory-rich experience that redefines what modern dining can be,” Hibbert said. “Shiv isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a destination that blends culinary artistry with theatrical flair, offering a level of detail and creativity that stands out.”

For more information, visit shivsupperclub.com.