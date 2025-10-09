Tempe Diablos Charities Awards Over $650,000 to Arizona Nonprofits

BY Frontdoors Media

Over 70 organizations were recognized by the Tempe Diablos Charities for their work strengthening the Tempe community.

Images courtesy of Tempe Diablos

The evening of October 6 served as a powerful reminder of the transformative work being done across Tempe, as nonprofits from a wide range of sectors – including education, health, youth development, and the arts – came together to connect, collaborate, and be recognized for their dedication to making Tempe a better place to live. At the event, Tempe Diablos Charities awarded more than $650,000 in grants to 70+ organizations.

“This event is truly one-of-a-kind,” President Vince Vasquez said. “Bringing together such a diverse group of nonprofits to network and to recognize their influence and service to Tempe is a direct reflection of the Diablos’ values and commitment to building a stronger community.”

The Celebrate Giving event has grown significantly since its inception, and this year’s gathering marked a new milestone: an increase of $50,000 in grant funding and support for 16 more programs than the previous year. From grassroots initiatives to established service providers, the organizations honored represent the heart and soul of Tempe’s nonprofit ecosystem.

Among the recipients is the Tempe Officers Association, which uses Diablos’ funding to power their beloved Shop with a Cop program.

“The Tempe Diablos’ generosity makes our Shop with a Cop event possible, allowing officers to share meaningful experiences with disadvantaged children and families each holiday season,” Rob Ferraro, President of the Tempe Officers Association, said. “Their support helps us create moments of joy while building lasting connections between law enforcement and the community we proudly serve.”

The Tempe Diablos are a group of community leaders, business executives and driven individuals dedicated to enhancing the City of Tempe and surrounding neighborhoods. For more than 50 years, members of the Tempe Diablos have donated their time, resources, talents and money to provide scholarships, grants and more to youth, education and charitable programs.

Since the group’s inception in 1968, it has donated approximately $20 million to nonprofits, while providing leadership that creates worthwhile opportunities for the children of Tempe. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit tempediablos.org.