Spooky Cocktails
These haunted Halloween libations are available at Valley restaurants for a limited time.
Arboleda, North Scottsdale
From Oct. 27-31, three creepy cocktails are available:
- Eye See You is a jello shot made with Pearl Vodka, lime juice and pomegranate syrup.
- Muerta Mary is made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, house-made Bloody Mary mix and activated charcoal.
- Petrified Passion features El Mayor Tequila Blanco, passion fruit syrup and agave nectar with a black salt rim.
Hash Kitchen, multiple locations
Available Oct. 28-31, the Basic Witch Martini is made with black cherry juice, vanilla vodka and toasted marshmallow, and is garnished with Luxardo cherries and vampire teeth.
J.T. Prime Kitchen & Cocktails, Old Town Scottsdale
The seasonal pumpkin espresso martini features local ROXX vodka, pumpkin liqueur and coffee liqueur garnished with a smoking cinnamon stick.
The Hot Chick, Old Town Scottsdale
Available Oct. 27-31, the Spooky Tang is made with Bacardi coconut rum, peach schnapps and Tang, a naturally orange-flavored throwback. It is served on the rocks with a black sugar rim and a decorative spider.
Z’Tejas, Scottsdale and Chandler
La Muerte is a specialty margarita, available Oct. 31-Nov. 5, made with select barrel Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila, fresh lime juice and agave syrup served with a skull-shaped ice cube and dry ice for a spooky effect.
ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho, Old Town Scottsdale
Available throughout October, the Vampire is a pistachio ice cream milkshake topped with a stake-in-the-heart raspberry and pistachio pie, cranberry juice blood bag, vampire teeth gummies, pistachio bat and coffin cookies, and a raspberry sauce syringe. Swap the cranberry juice blood bag for the Vampire’s Delight with Plantation Isle of Fiji rum, cognac, orange liqueur and pomegranate. One dollar from each shake sold will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona.