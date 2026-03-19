Ballet Arizona’s ‘Dance With Me Gala’ A Wondrous, Whimsical Celebration

BY Frontdoors Media

Madison Penney & Ali Chester, Hazel Hare Award Recipients

Ballet Arizona hosted its annual ‘Dance With Me Gala’ on Saturday, January 17, at the Arizona Biltmore. The event sent supporters down an enchanted rabbit hole, immersing them in fantastical costumes, florals and celebrations. The event championed the organization’s mission of enriching the community through the power of dance and professional artistry.

Chair: Carla Cohen

Honorees: Joan & Charlie Berry – Dedicated Supporters | Madison Penney & Ali Chester – Hazel Hare Award Recipients

Mad Hatter Sponsor: Joan & Charlie Berry

Dollars Raised: > $500k

Entertainment: Live performances of upcoming works by Ballet Arizona

Notable Moments:

The evening, themed “Alice (in Wonderland),” immersed guests in a whimsical and imaginative atmosphere inspired by the classic tale. The highly anticipated Hazel Hare Award set a new standard by being presented to two female dancers. Attendees were treated to exclusive preview performances of Alice (in Wonderland) and Apollo, offering a glimpse into Ballet Arizona’s upcoming production. In addition to the masterful movements of the performers, the craft of the impressive costumes and enthusiasm of the creative team were felt by all in attendance. These special performances highlighted the company’s artistic excellence and creative vision, reinforcing the importance of community support. Funds raised directly benefit Ballet Arizona’s performances, education programs, and community outreach initiatives, ensuring continued access to high-quality dance experiences.

Photos courtesy of Ballet Arizona

Honorees, Charlie & Joan Berry

Dancer, Trey Puckett; Artistic Director, Daniela Cardim; Dancers: Ricardo Santos & Lindsay Camden

Sher Hurlburt, Steve & Jeanne Winograd

Paul Hommert, Joan & Charlie Berry, & Kat Hurd

Dionne Najafi; Artistic Director, Daniela Cardim; Executive Director, Jami Kozemczak; & Francis Najafi

Barbara & Terry Fenzl

Janet & John Melamed

Front Row: Gerry & Jan Buchwald, Joan Berry, Rebecca Ailes-Fine, Back Row: Dave Berry, Charlie Berry, Peter Fine

Contemporary Council Members: Alison Stiller, Angie Slade, Angie Preston, Honoree Joan Berry, Contemporary Council Members: Anya Borsch, Erin Loverin, & Brooke Salivdar

Paul Hommert, Carla Cohen, Daniela Cardim, Kat Hurd, & Jami Kozemczak

Carla Cohen & Ballet Arizona Board of Directors

Chair, Carla Cohen & Ballet Arizona Dancers

Gala Guests on the Dance Floor

Dancer, Ethan Price & Guests

Details of ALICE (in Wonderland) costumes on display

Ballet Arizona dancers Madison Penney and Helio Lima performing George Balanchine's Apollo





























