Ballet Arizona’s ‘Dance With Me Gala’ A Wondrous, Whimsical Celebration
Ballet Arizona hosted its annual ‘Dance With Me Gala’ on Saturday, January 17, at the Arizona Biltmore. The event sent supporters down an enchanted rabbit hole, immersing them in fantastical costumes, florals and celebrations. The event championed the organization’s mission of enriching the community through the power of dance and professional artistry.
Chair: Carla Cohen
Honorees: Joan & Charlie Berry – Dedicated Supporters | Madison Penney & Ali Chester – Hazel Hare Award Recipients
Mad Hatter Sponsor: Joan & Charlie Berry
Dollars Raised: > $500k
Entertainment: Live performances of upcoming works by Ballet Arizona
Notable Moments:
The evening, themed “Alice (in Wonderland),” immersed guests in a whimsical and imaginative atmosphere inspired by the classic tale. The highly anticipated Hazel Hare Award set a new standard by being presented to two female dancers. Attendees were treated to exclusive preview performances of Alice (in Wonderland) and Apollo, offering a glimpse into Ballet Arizona’s upcoming production. In addition to the masterful movements of the performers, the craft of the impressive costumes and enthusiasm of the creative team were felt by all in attendance. These special performances highlighted the company’s artistic excellence and creative vision, reinforcing the importance of community support. Funds raised directly benefit Ballet Arizona’s performances, education programs, and community outreach initiatives, ensuring continued access to high-quality dance experiences.
Photos courtesy of Ballet Arizona