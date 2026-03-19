Visit Catholic Charities
| March 19, 2026

Ballet Arizona’s ‘Dance With Me Gala’ A Wondrous, Whimsical Celebration

BY Frontdoors Media

Madison Penney & Ali Chester, Hazel Hare Award Recipients

Ballet Arizona hosted its annual ‘Dance With Me Gala’ on Saturday, January 17, at the Arizona Biltmore. The event sent supporters down an enchanted rabbit hole, immersing them in fantastical costumes, florals and celebrations. The event championed the organization’s mission of enriching the community through the power of dance and professional artistry.

Chair: Carla Cohen

Honorees: Joan & Charlie Berry – Dedicated Supporters | Madison Penney & Ali Chester – Hazel Hare Award Recipients

Mad Hatter Sponsor: Joan & Charlie Berry

Dollars Raised: > $500k

Entertainment: Live performances of upcoming works by Ballet Arizona

Notable Moments:

The evening, themed “Alice (in Wonderland),” immersed guests in a whimsical and imaginative atmosphere inspired by the classic tale. The highly anticipated Hazel Hare Award set a new standard by being presented to two female dancers. Attendees were treated to exclusive preview performances of Alice (in Wonderland) and Apollo, offering a glimpse into Ballet Arizona’s upcoming production. In addition to the masterful movements of the performers, the craft of the impressive costumes and enthusiasm of the creative team were felt by all in attendance. These special performances highlighted the company’s artistic excellence and creative vision, reinforcing the importance of community support. Funds raised directly benefit Ballet Arizona’s performances, education programs, and community outreach initiatives, ensuring continued access to high-quality dance experiences.

Photos courtesy of Ballet Arizona

The Scene
Frontdoors Media
Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.
Visit Pinnacle Aviation (billboard)