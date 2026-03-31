Fresh Start Gala Celebrates 30 Years of Uplifting Women
Fresh Start hosted its 30th anniversary celebratory gala on Saturday, March 21, at The Phoenician. The event honored two ICON Award recipients, Fresh Start co-founder Pat Petznick Wick and fashion designer Carolina Herrera.
Chairs: Carrie Hall & Kathy Munson
Honorees: Alicia Harrison, Pat Petznick Wick & Carolina Herrera
Sponsors: Pat Petznick Wick, Jacquie and Bennett Dorrance, and the Thurston Family Foundation, among countless others.
Dollars Raised: $3.5M
Entertainment: Neiman Marcus presents Carolina Herrera Spring 2026 Collection and The Hamptons Band
Notable Moments: Fresh Start’s Gala brought together nearly 800 community members, aiming to secure a brighter future for women on the path to self-sufficiency. Famed fashion designer Carolina Herrera’s ICON award was accepted on her behalf by brand Creative Director, Wes Gordon. The inaugural award was created to celebrate the 30-year milestone of Fresh Start’s continuing progress and dedication to empowering women.
Photos courtesy of Orlando Pelagio and Gudenschwager Photography.