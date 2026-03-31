Fresh Start Gala Celebrates 30 Years of Uplifting Women

BY Frontdoors Media

Gala Chairs Carrie Hall & Kathy Munson

Fresh Start hosted its 30th anniversary celebratory gala on Saturday, March 21, at The Phoenician. The event honored two ICON Award recipients, Fresh Start co-founder Pat Petznick Wick and fashion designer Carolina Herrera.

Chairs: Carrie Hall & Kathy Munson

Honorees: Alicia Harrison, Pat Petznick Wick & Carolina Herrera

Sponsors: Pat Petznick Wick, Jacquie and Bennett Dorrance, and the Thurston Family Foundation, among countless others.

Dollars Raised: $3.5M

Entertainment: Neiman Marcus presents Carolina Herrera Spring 2026 Collection and The Hamptons Band

Notable Moments: Fresh Start’s Gala brought together nearly 800 community members, aiming to secure a brighter future for women on the path to self-sufficiency. Famed fashion designer Carolina Herrera’s ICON award was accepted on her behalf by brand Creative Director, Wes Gordon. The inaugural award was created to celebrate the 30-year milestone of Fresh Start’s continuing progress and dedication to empowering women.

Photos courtesy of Orlando Pelagio and Gudenschwager Photography.

Gala Chairs Carrie Hall & Kathy Munson

2026 Honoree Alicia Harrison & 2025 Honoree Katie Mueller

Rex Collins & Marlene Klotz-Collins

Mark & Nancy Loftin

Fresh Start's Executive Board of Directors

Honoree Pat Petznick Wick & Kim McWaters

Honoree Wes Gordon on behalf of Carolina Herrera

Cindy & Mike Watts

Board member Lisa Stevens Anderson & Sharla Fisher

Andrea Gronau, Lauren Winegardner & Tim Braun

Tom and Kathy Munro, Pat Petznick Wick & Mike Wick

Board member Jessica Estrada, Heidi Coupland, Board member Adrianne Wright, Pamela Culpepper, Board members Tamika Simmons & Rekha Reddy-Sareen

Ron Miller, Ann Siner, Phil Wyatt, & Missi Harrington

Abdu Dahr, David Jones, Cindi Dahr & Courtney Jones

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Neiman Marcus presents Carolina Herrera fashion show

Neiman Marcus presents Carolina Herrera fashion show

Neiman Marcus presents Carolina Herrera fashion show

Neiman Marcus presents Carolina Herrera fashion show

Lobby decor







