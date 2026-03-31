Mixtape Magic Gala Brings Back the 80s for an Evening

BY Frontdoors Media

Vala & David Lueth, Honorees

Child Crisis Arizona hosted its 49th annual fundraising gala at the Paradise Ballroom at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, where guests showed up in their best 80s outfits for the “Mixtape Magic” theme. The event highlighted the organization’s mission to uplift and protect vulnerable children in Arizona.

Honorees: David & Vala Lueth

Sponsors: America First Credit Union, General Dynamics, Lennar

Dollars Raised: > $1M

Entertainment: Rock Lobster Band, Cyndi Lauper & David Bowie Stilt Walkers

Notable Moments: The memorable evening featured 80s-themed activities ranging from classic arcade games to glamour photo shoots. A cocktail reception, gourmet dinner, and live auction helped pump up attendees before they danced the night away to classic hits performed by the band Rock Lobster. Vala and David Lueth received the “Legacy of Love” award for their ongoing support of the organization. A moving testimonial by Angela and Aiyanna Shoemaker punctuated the evening’s message of support for vulnerable children in Arizona.

Rob and Brooke Leach; Megan and Greg McNamee

Lily Sheahan, Ethan, Matt, Aiyanna, Angela and Jaelyn Shoemaker

Board Member Herman Lewkowitz and Emily Ganem

Torrie Taj

Angela and Aiyanna Shoemaker

Emily and Parker Ganem

Justin Duran, EJ Hughes & Joe Dulan

David & Vala Lueth, Torrie Taj, Janis Merrill and Bob Campbell

Guests Dancing to Rock Lobster

Guests at the Glamour Shots photo booth

1980s Theming

Cyndi Lauper & David Bowie Stilt Walkers





















