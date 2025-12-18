Seasoned Nonprofit Leader Nadia Rivera Joins Valley of the Sun United Way

BY Frontdoors Media

Nadia Rivera

Image courtesy of Valley of the Sun United Way

Valley of the Sun United Way has announced an addition to its Corporate and Donor Relations team, a strategic move designed to strengthen partnerships with the business community and further advance the organization’s mission to build a stronger, healthier, and more equitable Maricopa County. With decades of experience across Arizona’s nonprofit landscape, Nadia Rivera brings a deep understanding of collaboration, community engagement, and mission-driven leadership.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nadia to our team,” Laura Kaiser, Chief Corporate and Donor Relations Officer of Valley of the Sun United Way, said. “Her leadership and expertise will help us strengthen relationships with corporate partners and create innovative opportunities for community impact.”

In her new role, Rivera will lead transformative strategies that empower corporate partners to create lasting business value while supporting growth and resilience across the Valley. Her work will focus on collaboration and innovation, helping position Valley of the Sun United Way for long-term impact through meaningful, mutually beneficial partnerships.

Rivera most recently served as interim executive director at Xico and has held leadership roles with the ASU Foundation, TGen, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Scottsdale. She holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Arizona State University, further grounding her work in both strategic vision and practical public service experience.

“As a long-time community impact professional, I’m proud of my community and committed to its health, welfare, and growth. I’m excited to build new relationships that share the value of creating intentional and lasting impact,” Rivera said.

Founded in 1925, Valley of the Sun United Way has a long-standing commitment to breaking the cycle of poverty and creating pathways to opportunity for individuals and families across Arizona. Through partnerships with individuals, businesses, and nonprofits, the organization connects the community to critical resources that drive lasting change in education, housing, health, and workforce development. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit vsuw.org.