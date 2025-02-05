Phoenix Unveils Final Designs for “¡Sombra! Experiments in Shade” in Parks

The City of Phoenix has unveiled the final designs for ¡Sombra! Experiments in Shade that will debut this spring in parks throughout Phoenix.

Comprised of nine design concepts that create shade and cooling environments, the ¡Sombra! installations seek to incorporate Phoenix’s cultural history, environment and landscape with innovative use of materials and imaginative artistic expression.

From an installation that draws on the wisdom of indigenous methods to survive in the desert to a structure that uses electronic circuits to convert heat and light into sound, ¡Sombra! highlights the rich diversity and ingenuity that exists in Phoenix. Each ¡Sombra! installation looks at heat and shade through an artistic lens, inspiring and sparking action for communities grappling with extreme urban heat.

“We are so excited to showcase the creativity and innovation of our ¡Sombra! artists at parks across Phoenix,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “Not only will our residents marvel at these incredible art structures, they’ll also be able to seek refuge in the shade they were thoughtfully designed to provide. Phoenix is fortunate to have a partner in Bloomberg Philanthropies as we work to tackle the impacts of intensifying urban heat and make lives better for our residents.”

“The artists involved in ¡Sombra! have brought extraordinary creativity to the table, reimagining what shade can mean for our city,” said Carrie Brown, Deputy Director of the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture. “This project highlights the exciting potential of cross-departmental collaboration, blending art, science and community engagement to tackle urban heat in innovative and deeply impactful ways.”

Each ¡Sombra! installation will be unveiled to the public at celebratory events at their host City of Phoenix park from April through June. The temporary installations will be available for the public to experience and enjoy through September 2025.

Winner of a $1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Public Art Challenge, this project showcases the extraordinary solutions that arise when artists partner with civic leaders. Exploring new materials, innovative concepts and heat mitigation techniques, the temporary public art installations result from a collaborative partnership with the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, Office of Heat Response and Mitigation, Parks and Recreation Department, Office of Innovation, and Mayor Kate Gallego’s Office.

Each installation reflects a unique collaboration, exploring innovative artistic approaches to reimagining shade and enhancing the city’s livability.

The City of Phoenix will roll out nine temporary art installations for ¡Sombra! Experiments in Shade beginning April 19. To see the locations and for more behind this Frontdoor, visit sombraphx.org .