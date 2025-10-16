Phoenix Indian Center Announces 2025 Arizona American Indian Excellence in Leadership Awardees

BY Frontdoors Media

The 2024 High School Student of the Year winner, Natasha Juan, with program emcees. This year marks the 42nd for the awards program.

Photos courtesy of the Phoenix Indian Center

The Phoenix Indian Center (PIC) has announced the 2025 recipients of the Arizona American Indian Excellence in Leadership Awards, a longstanding tradition that celebrates individuals and organizations who have made lasting contributions to the American Indian community in Arizona. This prestigious awards program will culminate in a formal ceremony at the Heard Museum in November.

Each year, the awards honor leaders who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advancing the cultural, educational, social, economic, or political welfare of Native communities across the state. The program, which began as the Native American Recognition Days Awards, has evolved over four decades into one of the most respected tributes to Indigenous leadership in Arizona.

Among this year’s distinguished honorees is Steve Darden (Diné/Cheyenne), who will receive the Kent C. Ware Lifetime Achievement Award. Sheryl Jo Lewis (Mono) will be honored with the Phyllis J. Bigpond Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her decades of service and dedication. The Spirit of the Heard Award will go to David Martinez (Akimel O’odham/Hiaced O’odham/Mexican), honoring his ongoing contributions to cultural preservation and advocacy.

The Changemaker Award will be shared by two powerful voices in the community: Melody Lewis (Mojave/Tewa/Hopi) and Denella Belin (Diné), both recognized for their innovative work and drive to effect meaningful change. Other honorees include Photography by Roshan as Business of the Year and Kim Covington as Friend of the Community, a recognition of her strong alliance and support for Native causes.

Elisia Manuel (White Mountain Apache/Mexican) will be named Volunteer of the Year, highlighting her commitment to community engagement and service. Rising leaders are also being recognized, including Tasheena Egan (Diné), awarded College Student of the Year, and high school student Tateum Elthie (Diné/White Mountain Apache/San Carlos Apache), who will receive the High School Student of the Year.

“These awards are a testament to the strength, resilience, and excellence within our Native communities,” said representatives from the Phoenix Indian Center. “Each honoree exemplifies the leadership and dedication we hope to inspire in future generations.”

The 2025 Arizona American Indian Excellence in Leadership Awards not only celebrate individual accomplishments but also underscore the collective progress being made within Indigenous communities across Arizona. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit phxindcenter.org.