PACC911: A Lifeline for Arizona’s Most Vulnerable Animals

BY Frontdoors Media

With more than two decades of service and thousands of animals saved, PACC911 continues to embody community-driven compassion.

Images courtesy of PACC911

For more than 27 years, PACC911 has served as a driving force in Arizona’s animal welfare community, building a legacy rooted in collaboration, compassion and impact. Founded in 1999 to unite animal welfare organizations under a shared mission, the coalition has grown into a network of more than 140 rescue partners statewide, working together to save the lives of companion animals and strengthen outcomes across the system.

At the heart of PACC911’s work is its Critical Care Program, launched in 2012 to provide funding for urgent and often lifesaving medical treatment for animals facing severe injury, illness or neglect. These are the cases many rescue organizations are unable to take on due to financial constraints, making the program a vital safety net within the broader rescue community. Since its inception, the initiative has helped save more than 14,000 animals, offering a second chance to those most in need.

“Every animal deserves a chance, no matter how dire their condition,” President and Founder Bari Mears said. “We are proud to stand alongside our rescue partners and say yes to the animals who need us most. That commitment is at the heart of everything we do.”

PACC911’s influence extends beyond direct care through its role as a founding member of the Alliance for Companion Animals, where it collaborates with leaders across the state to improve systems, expand resources and drive progress in animal welfare. This commitment to partnership has positioned the organization as a key connector within Arizona’s rescue ecosystem.

In addition to its medical funding efforts, PACC911 leads a range of initiatives designed to support both animals and the people who care for them. Its large-scale adoption events bring together partner rescues to connect thousands of animals with loving homes each year.

The Mercy Paws Program provides support for owned pets whose caregivers are unable to care for them due to medical or housing challenges, ensuring animals remain safe during times of transition. Meanwhile, its Rescued Treasures Thrift Store offers a community-driven way to sustain funding, turning donated goods into critical resources for lifesaving programs.

The organization is also known for its signature annual fundraiser, the Glimmer of Hope Luncheon, a gathering that brings together animal advocates, donors and community leaders to celebrate rescue efforts and generate essential support. Over the years, the event has become a cornerstone of Arizona’s philanthropic calendar, reflecting both the scale of PACC911’s work and the community that rallies behind it.

What sets PACC911 apart is not only the number of animals it helps save, but the collaborative model that makes that impact possible. By supporting a broad network of rescue partners and stepping in to fund the most complex and costly medical cases, the organization extends its reach far beyond a single shelter or program.

As demand for animal welfare services continues to grow, PACC911 remains focused on innovation, partnership and expanding its efforts. With more than two decades of service, thousands of animals saved and a coalition working together toward a common goal, the organization continues to embody the power of community-driven compassion. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit pacc911.org.