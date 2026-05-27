Michael Hughes Reflects on a Legacy of Leadership at A New Leaf

BY Frontdoors Media

As CEO Michael Hughes prepares to retire after five decades, A New Leaf looks toward the future while honoring a legacy.

Images courtesy of A New Leaf

For 50 years, Michael Hughes has led with a philosophy that meaningful change happens when people — and organizations — step forward when their communities need them most.

Now, as Hughes prepares to retire after a half-century as CEO of A New Leaf, he leaves behind more than a successful nonprofit. He leaves a blueprint for how human services organizations can evolve, collaborate and expand to meet the changing realities facing Arizona families.

Founded in Phoenix in 1971 as a small organization serving people in crisis, A New Leaf has transformed over five decades into one of Arizona’s largest human services nonprofits. Hughes took the helm in 1976, beginning a leadership tenure that would shape programs addressing homelessness, domestic violence, foster care, affordable housing and financial stability across the state.

Group home signing day, 1989. Staff training, 1997.

His influence stretches far beyond one organization. Hughes helped shape policy for Mesa Public Schools, co-founded Mesa Arts Academy, strengthened Arizona’s nonprofit ecosystem through ASU Lodestar and helped guide hundreds of millions of dollars in homelessness funding through leadership roles focused on housing and services. Yet when asked what stands out most after 50 years, Hughes points not to milestones or awards… he points to families.

“For me, it really comes down to the people we serve,” Hughes said. “A New Leaf has experienced many significant milestones over the years, but the purpose behind every one of those moments has always been the same: creating better moments in the lives of our neighbors in need.”

He recalls one family in particular: parents Jason and Karina and their three children, who arrived at A New Leaf after months of living in their car despite both adults working full-time jobs. The family entered one of the organization’s shelters and, within two months, moved into stable housing.

“Their children are thriving,” Hughes said. “In fact, their oldest recently graduated from high school as valedictorian. Now multiply that story by the tens of thousands of people A New Leaf serves each year. That’s the real impact of this organization, and that’s what has defined our mission for the last 50 years.”

Bowl-A-Thon, 1998. Coworker retirement party, 2015.

While A New Leaf originally focused heavily on supporting youth in crisis, leadership quickly recognized that helping children often required addressing larger issues affecting entire families.

“You can’t fully help a child who is living in an abusive environment, surrounded by poverty, homelessness, or addiction, without also addressing those root causes,” Hughes explained.

That philosophy guided the organization’s expansion into domestic violence services, housing programs, financial education, foster care support and homelessness prevention. It also influenced some of Hughes’ most consequential decisions, including stepping in to preserve services that otherwise may have disappeared.

In 1983, A New Leaf assumed operations of the East Valley’s only domestic violence shelter, Autumn House. Fifteen years later, the organization took on La Mesita, then the East Valley’s only family homeless shelter.

“These weren’t just programs we saw as opportunities for growth; they were services the community simply could not afford to lose,” Hughes said.

Under his leadership, A New Leaf intentionally built strong operational infrastructure to support growth and sustainability, a strategy Hughes believes allowed the organization to step into moments of urgent need when others could not. That mindset remains important as Arizona faces record levels of homelessness, rising housing costs and uncertainty surrounding future funding streams.

“Our new CEO inherits a world of opportunity to help shape the next generation of solutions for our community,” Hughes said. “Affordable housing remains out of reach for many families, demand for services continues to grow, and nonprofits everywhere are being asked to do more with limited resources.”

One example of that future-focused thinking is the creation of the Arizona Shelter Network, a statewide partnership co-founded by A New Leaf alongside peer organizations including CASS, UMOM and Keys to Change.

A New Leaf grant presentation, 2023.

The collaborative effort aims to align shelter data, strengthen advocacy efforts and coordinate statewide responses to housing instability.

“I have full faith that the next leader of A New Leaf will rise to that challenge. The organization has an incredible team, strong community support, and a mission that continues to matter deeply,” Hughes said. “The work ahead will require creativity, collaboration, and courage, but those are qualities this organization has always embraced.”

As Hughes steps away from daily leadership, A New Leaf enters its next chapter facing immense challenges – and equally significant opportunities. If the last 50 years offer any indication, the organization’s future will likely look much like its past: adapting, expanding and continuing to meet people where they are, one life at a time. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit turnanewleaf.org.