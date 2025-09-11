Mercy Care Awards $450,000 to Activate Food Arizona’s Farm Express

BY Frontdoors Media

Activate Food Arizona’s Farm Express bus services Mesa, Tempe, and Phoenix. Photo courtesy of Activate Food Arizona

In a significant boost to food access efforts across the Valley, Activate Food Arizona has been awarded a $450,000 Community Reinvestment Grant from Mercy Care. The funding will support the continued expansion of Farm Express, a fleet of mobile markets that bring fresh, affordable fruits and vegetables directly into neighborhoods where healthy food is often hard to come by.

Since its launch in 2014, Farm Express has made it possible for thousands of Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa residents to purchase produce at cost, using payment methods ranging from cash and card to SNAP benefits and Double Up Food Bucks. The latter is a two-for-one incentive program that allows SNAP customers to double their produce purchases, thus improving access to nutritious options.

“The Mercy C.A.R.E.S. Community Reinvestment Grant empowers us to expand our mobile market reach and bring fresh, healthy food directly into communities that need it most. It’s more than just food – it’s about dignity, choice, and addressing the root causes of food insecurity,” Executive Director Elyse Guidas, MPH, said. “With this support, we’re able to meet people where they are and help build healthier, more resilient food systems.”

The grant comes at a time when Mercy Care, a nonprofit Medicaid health plan, is celebrating 40 years of service to Arizona communities. Over the decades, the organization has committed more than $38 million toward community reinvestment projects that tackle chronic illness, housing insecurity, mental health, and recovery from substance use. Supporting healthy food access has become a cornerstone of this broader mission to address social risk factors and promote health equity.

“Farm Express is making a difference by bringing healthy food to neighborhoods,” said Trisha Stuart, community relations director at Mercy Care. “Just like Activate Food Arizona, we believe access to healthy food isn’t a luxury, it’s a basic need. It’s the foundation of a strong, thriving community – and everyone deserves that.”

Activate Food Arizona, a nonprofit “do tank,” specializes in community-based food system solutions that support lasting health and equity.

At the heart of its work is the belief that everyone should have the ability to make their own food choices and feel empowered within their community. Through cross-sector partnerships and creative strategies like Farm Express, the organization continues to address the systemic barriers to food security in Arizona.

“We’ve already served more than 150,000 individuals and families in the state,” Guidas said. “As proud as we are about the difference we’re making, we know there is plenty more work to be done, and we’ll continue to work hard to ensure all Arizonans have equitable access to the food they need.”

For more behind this Frontdoor, visit farmexpress.org.