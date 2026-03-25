LovePup Foundation Promotes Jessica McClain to Executive Director

BY Frontdoors Media

#LovePup’s new Executive Director, Jessica McClain.

Image courtesy of #LovePup

Big hearts and even bigger leadership news are coming out of Phoenix, where the #LovePup Foundation has announced the promotion of Jessica McClain to executive director, marking an exciting new chapter for one of the state’s most recognizable dog rescue organizations.

McClain, who has served as director of marketing since 2022, steps into the role effective immediately. Her promotion reflects not only her impact within the organization, but also her deep alignment with its mission: ensuring that every dog receives compassionate care and finds a safe, loving “fur-ever” home.

Since its founding in 2014, the #LovePup Foundation has rescued, rehabilitated, and placed more than 1,000 dogs. Along the way, the nonprofit has built a loyal and growing community of adopters, donors, and volunteers, fueling programs like “Dog is Forever,” which has seen more than $28,000 invested in long-term pet care, and “It’s Hip to Chip,” which has helped microchip more than 30,000 dogs.

McClain has played a key role in amplifying that impact over the past few years, elevating awareness and engagement through strategic marketing and storytelling. Now, she’ll take the reins on a broader scale, guiding the organization’s vision, partnerships, and long-term sustainability.

“Jessica understands our culture and values as an organization,” Founder Blake Van Es said. “Her stout leadership abilities have proven to be an asset and make her uniquely qualified to lead the strategic vision of #LovePup moving forward.”

“#LovePup is a leading animal welfare foundation in Arizona,” McClain said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with a nonprofit that prioritizes the health and safety of furry friends. I look forward to executing our vision that every dog should be given proper love, support and care before adoption.”

McClain brings an impressive background to the role. A double alumna of Stanford University, she earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in marketing and communication. Before joining #LovePup, she built her career in content marketing within the startup and renewable energy sectors.

McClain is also an accomplished professional athlete. Competing as a marathoner for Brooks Running, she’s delivered performances on some of the world’s biggest stages, including top-10 finishes at the Boston Marathon and the TCS New York City Marathon. Her 2024 season was especially notable, highlighted by a personal best time of 2:22:43 and “First American Woman” honors in Boston. She also placed fourth in the 10,000 meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials and, most recently, finished eighth in the marathon at the 2025 Tokyo World Championships.

McClain will now lead #LovePup’s strategic direction, oversee financial health, cultivate relationships with donors and partners, and serve as the organization’s public face. It’s a role that blends passion, purpose, and leadership, qualities she’s already demonstrated both in and out of the office. For more behind this Frontdoor, visit lovepupfoundation.org.